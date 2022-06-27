Newswise — Cambridge, Mass. – (June 27, 2022) — Karallief® Inc., a leading nutraceutical ingredient company that researches, develops, and distributes clinically studied herbal extract ingredient formulas, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted U.S. Patent No. 11,364,255 for Karallief® Easy Climb®.

Karallief® Easy Climb® is a multi-herbal extract formula proven to be fast-acting, safe and effective in relieving joint discomfort in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study published in the International Journal of Basic & Clinical Pharmacology. The patent protects Karallief’s specific composition of herbal ingredients used to develop its nutraceutical ingredient for joint support.

“The issuance of this patent recognizes the innovation of our Easy Climb multi-herbal blend and demonstrates our commitment to developing proprietary ingredients that have proven both safe and effective through rigorous human clinical trials,” said Krishna Rajendran, CEO of Karallief.

Karallief® Easy Climb® was tested over the course of 120 days in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study on participants experiencing age-related knee concerns. During the trial, the participants taking Easy Climb® were assessed across four measurements including an x-ray analysis of joint space width, a knee flexion test, a 30-second chair stand test, and a subjective questionnaire.

At the end of the study, the Easy Climb® group experienced an improvement in all four areas, most notably a 71 percent decrease in discomfort, and a 25 percent increase in joint space width of the tibiofemoral joint, suggesting Easy Climb® aided in regenerating connective tissue in the knee joint.

“Securing a patent for a natural product is difficult because it must be truly innovative in order to differentiate the product from other compositions with plant-based ingredients,” added Rajendran. “At Karallief we focus our clinical research on multi-ingredient blends because our research has shown that when two or more herbal extracts are combined, they work interactively together to provide a stronger, synergistic benefit.”

Karallief® Easy Climb® is a patented herbal composition that is available in powdered form to provide potency and long-term shelf life. This delivery method lends the most flexibility to formulators, as it can be an addition to vitamins, supplements, protein powders, beverages and more. Karallief® Easy Climb® is a vegan, non-GMO Project, verified and made with a potent 1,000 mg per day blend of standardized herbal ingredients known for supporting healthy joints including Cardiospermum Halicacabum (Balloon Vine Extract), Vitex Negundo (Five-Leaved Chaste Tree), Boswellia Serrata (Frankincense), Bambusa Arundinacea, (Bamboo), Citrus Sinensis (Sweet Orange) and Curcuma Longa (Turmeric).

Based in the U.S., Karallief® Inc. researches, develops and distributes combination, custom and single herbal extract formulas to companies around the world in the dietary supplement, skincare and food industries. While many ingredient suppliers use inferior, untested materials that lack quality control measures, Karallief® Inc. offers safe, efficacious, and scientifically backed ingredients that are tested through thorough quality control procedures using high-end testing equipment, and their formulas are manufactured in GMP & ISO 22000 certified facilities. For more information, please visit https://www.karallief.com.

This document summarizes the results of a randomized, double-blind, parallel and placebo-controlled study. Easy Climb® is not offered for sale to consumers. The information contained herein is intended for use by manufacturers for product development purposes and should be reviewed by legal counsel before used on labels, in marketing or promotional materials or as support for any claim made in connection with a product that contains Easy Climb®.