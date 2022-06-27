Newswise — Katie Darabos, PhD, will be joining the Rutgers School of Public Health as an instructor in the Department of Health Behavior, Society, and Policy in July.

As a behavioral health psychologist with specialized training in psychoneuroimmunology, Darabos studies how stress and coping impact quality of life and health-related decision-making among young adults with cancer. She conducts research that examines how behavioral, social, psychological, and biological processes impact the lives of young adults with cancer.

“I am excited to join the Department of Health Behavior, Society and Policy at the Rutgers School of Public Health and the Cancer Prevention and Control Research Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey,” says Darabos, who is no stranger to this program. “My first exposure to oncology-related work was as a research assistant at Rutgers Cancer Institute about 10 years ago. I value the opportunity to contribute to the University’s mission of advancing and improving health and well-being through my research.”

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Darabos to the Rutgers School of Public Health,” says Perry N. Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health. “Her work on cancer is critically important and combines the complex relationship of biological and non-biological elements, including how social and structural conditions shape health and wellbeing.”

“Dr. Darabos is a rising star in public health psychology who will bring fresh perspectives to the classroom and new methodological approaches to assessing stress and decision-making in young adults with cancer and other populations,” says Paul Duberstein, chair of the Department of Health Behavior, Society, and Policy.

Darabos earned her PhD in Health Psychology and Clinical Science from The Graduate Center, City University of New York. She was awarded a Predoctoral to Postdoctoral Training grant from the National Cancer Institute, which she used to identify the biopsychosocial processes that impact young adult cancer survivors and develop solutions to promote health and well-being. She subsequently completed her postdoctoral training at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where her research focused on examining the role of biological stress on cancer-related decision-making.

You can follow Darabos @KatieDarabosPhD.

