Newswise — The June issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology highlights new clinical science and reviews, including a new joint society guideline on pharmacological management of chronic idiopathic constipation, consumption of kiwifruit to relieve constipation, and the effect of endoscopic gastroplasty on hepatic fibrosis in patients with underlying NAFLD. This month we also published articles on Crohn’s disease, hepatitis B and C, motility, pancreatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis, and more.

Several articles are highlighted below and access to any articles from this issue, or past issues, is available upon request. The College is also able to connect members of the press with study authors or outside experts who can comment on the articles.

American Gastroenterological Association-American College of Gastroenterology Clinical Practice Guideline: Pharmacological Management of Chronic Idiopathic Constipation

Chang and Chey, et al.

Nonpharmacological therapies are often initial steps in chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) management and may include dietary recommendations and behavioral changes. Pharmacological treatment may include the use of over-the-counter or prescription medications, such as polyethylene glycol (PEG), secretagogues, or prokinetic agents. This joint evidence-based guideline from the American Gastroenterological Association and the American College of Gastroenterology provides recommendations for the pharmacological management of CIC in adults.

Consumption of 2 Green Kiwifruits Daily Improves Constipation and Abdominal Comfort—Results of an International Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trial

Gearry, et al.

In this randomized controlled trial, the authors compared the effectiveness of consuming two kiwifruits versus psyllium per day. They found that those who consumed kiwi had significant improvement in stool consistency, reduction in constipation, indigestion/reflux, and abdominal pain. Both psyllium and kiwifruit were effective in reducing symptoms of IBS-C, but only kiwifruit demonstrated improvement in functional constipation (FC) and FC + IBS-C. Kiwifruit consumption was associated with significantly better outcomes than psyllium for stool consistency and straining.

Visual Abstract

Regression of Hepatic Fibrosis After Endoscopic Gastric Plication in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Jirapinyo, et al.

In this retrospective analysis, authors assessed the effect of endoscopic gastroplasty on hepatic fibrosis in patients with underlying NAFLD, the most common cause of chronic liver disease worldwide, and hepatic fibrosis. Significant improvement was found in liver-related outcomes within 6–12 months after the procedure. According to findings by the authors, “endoscopic gastric plication has been shown to be associated with improvement in nonhistologic features of NAFLD/NASH including hepatic fibrosis, the major predictor of mortality in this patient population,” as well as improvement in insulin resistance.

Visual Abstract

About the American College of Gastroenterology

Founded in 1932, the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) is an organization with an international membership of over 18,000 individuals from 86 countries. The College’s vision is to be the preeminent professional organization that champions the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive disorders, serving as a beacon to guide the delivery of the highest quality, compassionate, and evidence-based patient care. The mission of the College is to enhance the ability of our members to provide world class care to patients with digestive disorders and advance the profession through excellence and innovation based upon the pillars of Patient Care, Education, Scientific Investigation, Advocacy and Practice Management. www.gi.org

###