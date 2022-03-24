Newswise — Northshore Magazine has named 125 physicians and surgeons from 32 medical specialties affiliated with Lahey Hospital & Medical Center to its annual ‘Top Doctors’ guide. Drawing from a Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. Physician database, the list consists of Northshore-area physicians and is available in the printed version or online subscription of Northshore Magazine. The following Lahey Medical Center faculty members are included on the magazine’s list: Allergy & Immunology Ellen Dutta, MD Cardiac Electrophysiology Ghulam Chaudhry, MD Cardiovascular Disease Jeffrey O. Clayman, MD Colon & Rectal Surgery Elizabeth M. Breen, MD Dermatology Siobhan M. Mannion, MD Diagnostic Radiology Brady J. McKee, MD Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Gary W. Cushing, MD Gastroenterology Stella Y. Chow, MD Gynecologic Oncology Hand Surgery Alice Hunter, MD Hematology Infectious Disease Internal Medicine Kevin Yeh, MD Interventional Cardiology Edward Loughery, MD Medical Oncology Karl J. D’Silva, MD Nephrology Beth Bouthot, MD Neurological Surgery Carlos David, MD Neurology Julie Leegwater-Kim, MD, PhD Obstetrics & Gynecology Ophthalmology Susan Tucker, MD Orthopaedic Surgery Mark J. Lemos, MD Otolaryngology Timothy Anderson, MD Pain Medicine Plastic Surgery Alan Lim, MD Pulmonary Disease Ghazwan Acash, MD Radiation Oncology Klaudia Hunter, MD Rheumatology Irina Buhaescu, MD Surgery David Brams, MD Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery Paul Pirundini, MD Transplant Mohamed Akoad, MD Urology David Canes, MD Vascular Surgery
Monica Ghoshhajra, MD
Bruce Hook, MD
Guy Kulbak, MD
Jonathan Silver, MD
Matthew R. Reynolds, MD
Jennifer Collins, MD
Maurizio Diaco, MD
Danya Dinwoodey, MD
Timothy S. Draper Jr., DO
Darryl D. Esakof, MD
Paula Kinnunen, MD
Richard Patten, MD
Sachin Shah, MD
David Venesy, MD
David A. Kleiman, MD, FACS, FASCRS
Angela H. Kuhnen, MD, FACS, FASCRS
Peter W. Marcello, MD, FACS, FASCRS
Jeffrey B. Tiger, MD
Karen Reuter, MD
Christopher D. Scheirey, MD
Christoph Wald, MD
Dinamarie Garcia-Banigan, MD, MPH
Mary Beth Hodge, MD
Suzanne M. Rieke, MD
Gianluca Toraldo, MD, PhD
Stephen C. Fabry, MD
Eric D. Goldberg, MD
Ann Marie Joyce, MD
R Anand Narasimhan, MD
Steven F. Nezhad, MD
Michelle A. Stefka, MD
Andrew S. Warner, MD
Nurhan Kasparyan, MD, PhD
Anita Erler, MD
Bruce Campbell, MD
Suzanne Baron, MD, MSc
Gautam Gadey, MD
Michael Levy, MD
Thomas Piemonte, MD
Frederic Resnic, MD, MSc
Keith Stuart, MD
Christopher Tretter, MD
Adam Segal, MD
Peter Soderland, MD
Richard Thomas, MD
Edward Walshe, MD
Zoher Ghogawala, MD
Subu Magge, MD
Joseph Burns, MD
Diana Apetauerova, MD
Paul Gross, MD
Michael Vytopil, MD, PhD
Carolyn Anderson, MD
Fina Barouch, MD
Gregory Blaha, MD, PhD
Paul Cotran, MD
Shiyoung Roh, MD
Sarkis Soukiasian, MD
Jeffrey Chang, MD
Jeffrey Marx, MD
Margaret Lobos, MD
Eric Tolo, MD
William Healy III, MD
Elizabeth Toh, MD
Robert Dolan, MD
Sonal Pandya, MD
Adam Vernadakis, MD
Anthony Campagna, MD
Carla Lamb, MD
David Neumeyer, MD
Luan Nghiem, MD
Akmal Sarwar, MD
Andrew Villanueva, MD
Timothy Wu, MD
Andrea McKee, MD
Asa Nixon, MD, MPH
Michael Pincus, DO
Matthew Axelrod, MD
Tina Elias-Todd, MD
S. Christine Ernst Kovacs, MD
Heather Ford, MD
Dmitry Nepomnayshy, MD
Julie O’Brien, MD
Steven Stain, MD
Richard D’Agostino, MD
Yee Lee Cheah, MD
Frederic D. Gordon, MD
Roger Jenkins, MD
Amir Qamar, MD
Alireza Moinzadeh, MD
Andrea Sorcini, MD
Alex Vanni, MD
Newswise — Northshore Magazine has named 125 physicians and surgeons from 32 medical specialties affiliated with Lahey Hospital & Medical Center to its annual ‘Top Doctors’ guide. Drawing from a Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. Physician database, the list consists of Northshore-area physicians and is available in the printed version or online subscription of Northshore Magazine.
The following Lahey Medical Center faculty members are included on the magazine’s list:
Allergy & Immunology
Ellen Dutta, MD
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Ghulam Chaudhry, MD
Cardiovascular Disease
Jeffrey O. Clayman, MD
Colon & Rectal Surgery
Elizabeth M. Breen, MD
Dermatology
Siobhan M. Mannion, MD
Diagnostic Radiology
Brady J. McKee, MD
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Gary W. Cushing, MD
Gastroenterology
Stella Y. Chow, MD
Gynecologic Oncology
Hand Surgery
Alice Hunter, MD
Hematology
Infectious Disease
Internal Medicine
Kevin Yeh, MD
Interventional Cardiology
Edward Loughery, MD
Medical Oncology
Karl J. D’Silva, MD
Nephrology
Beth Bouthot, MD
Neurological Surgery
Carlos David, MD
Neurology
Julie Leegwater-Kim, MD, PhD
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Ophthalmology
Susan Tucker, MD
Orthopaedic Surgery
Mark J. Lemos, MD
Otolaryngology
Timothy Anderson, MD
Pain Medicine
Plastic Surgery
Alan Lim, MD
Pulmonary Disease
Ghazwan Acash, MD
Radiation Oncology
Klaudia Hunter, MD
Rheumatology
Irina Buhaescu, MD
Surgery
David Brams, MD
Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
Paul Pirundini, MD
Transplant
Mohamed Akoad, MD
Urology
David Canes, MD
Vascular Surgery
About Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (LHMC) is a world-renowned tertiary medical center known for its innovative technology, pioneering medical treatment, and leading-edge research. A teaching hospital of Tufts University School of Medicine, LHMC is a national leader in several health care areas, including spine surgery, stroke, weight management and lung screenings, among many others.
LHMC is a part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, a health care system that brings together academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, community and specialty hospitals, more than 4,800 physicians and 36,000 employees in a shared mission to expand access to great care and advance the science and practice of medicine through groundbreaking research and education.