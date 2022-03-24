Newswise — Northshore Magazine has named 125 physicians and surgeons from 32 medical specialties affiliated with Lahey Hospital & Medical Center to its annual ‘Top Doctors’ guide. Drawing from a Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. Physician database, the list consists of Northshore-area physicians and is available in the printed version or online subscription of Northshore Magazine. The following Lahey Medical Center faculty members are included on the magazine’s list: Allergy & Immunology Ellen Dutta, MD

Monica Ghoshhajra, MD Cardiac Electrophysiology Ghulam Chaudhry, MD

Bruce Hook, MD

Guy Kulbak, MD

Jonathan Silver, MD

Matthew R. Reynolds, MD Cardiovascular Disease Jeffrey O. Clayman, MD

Jennifer Collins, MD

Maurizio Diaco, MD

Danya Dinwoodey, MD

Timothy S. Draper Jr., DO

Darryl D. Esakof, MD

Paula Kinnunen, MD

Richard Patten, MD

Sachin Shah, MD

David Venesy, MD Colon & Rectal Surgery Elizabeth M. Breen, MD

David A. Kleiman, MD, FACS, FASCRS

Angela H. Kuhnen, MD, FACS, FASCRS

Peter W. Marcello, MD, FACS, FASCRS Dermatology Siobhan M. Mannion, MD

Jeffrey B. Tiger, MD Diagnostic Radiology Brady J. McKee, MD

Karen Reuter, MD

Christopher D. Scheirey, MD

Christoph Wald, MD Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Gary W. Cushing, MD

Dinamarie Garcia-Banigan, MD, MPH

Mary Beth Hodge, MD

Suzanne M. Rieke, MD

Gianluca Toraldo, MD, PhD Gastroenterology Stella Y. Chow, MD

Stephen C. Fabry, MD

Eric D. Goldberg, MD

Ann Marie Joyce, MD

R Anand Narasimhan, MD

Steven F. Nezhad, MD

Michelle A. Stefka, MD

Andrew S. Warner, MD Gynecologic Oncology Valena Soto-Wright, MD Hand Surgery Alice Hunter, MD

Nurhan Kasparyan, MD, PhD Hematology Arthur Rabinowitz, MD Infectious Disease Kenneth Wener, MD Internal Medicine Kevin Yeh, MD

Anita Erler, MD

Bruce Campbell, MD Interventional Cardiology Edward Loughery, MD

Suzanne Baron, MD, MSc

Gautam Gadey, MD

Michael Levy, MD

Thomas Piemonte, MD

Frederic Resnic, MD, MSc Medical Oncology Karl J. D’Silva, MD

Keith Stuart, MD

Christopher Tretter, MD Nephrology Beth Bouthot, MD

Adam Segal, MD

Peter Soderland, MD

Richard Thomas, MD

Edward Walshe, MD Neurological Surgery Carlos David, MD

Zoher Ghogawala, MD

Subu Magge, MD Neurology Julie Leegwater-Kim, MD, PhD

Joseph Burns, MD

Diana Apetauerova, MD

Paul Gross, MD

Michael Vytopil, MD, PhD Obstetrics & Gynecology Raffaele Bruno, MD Ophthalmology Susan Tucker, MD

Carolyn Anderson, MD

Fina Barouch, MD

Gregory Blaha, MD, PhD

Paul Cotran, MD

Shiyoung Roh, MD

Sarkis Soukiasian, MD

Jeffrey Chang, MD

Jeffrey Marx, MD Orthopaedic Surgery Mark J. Lemos, MD

Margaret Lobos, MD

Eric Tolo, MD

William Healy III, MD Otolaryngology Timothy Anderson, MD

Elizabeth Toh, MD

Robert Dolan, MD Pain Medicine Andrew Kowal, MD Plastic Surgery Alan Lim, MD

Sonal Pandya, MD

Adam Vernadakis, MD Pulmonary Disease Ghazwan Acash, MD

Anthony Campagna, MD

Carla Lamb, MD

David Neumeyer, MD

Luan Nghiem, MD

Akmal Sarwar, MD

Andrew Villanueva, MD

Timothy Wu, MD Radiation Oncology Klaudia Hunter, MD

Andrea McKee, MD

Asa Nixon, MD, MPH Rheumatology Irina Buhaescu, MD

Michael Pincus, DO

Matthew Axelrod, MD

Tina Elias-Todd, MD

S. Christine Ernst Kovacs, MD Surgery David Brams, MD

Heather Ford, MD

Dmitry Nepomnayshy, MD

Julie O’Brien, MD

Steven Stain, MD Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery Paul Pirundini, MD

Richard D’Agostino, MD Transplant Mohamed Akoad, MD

Yee Lee Cheah, MD

Frederic D. Gordon, MD

Roger Jenkins, MD

Amir Qamar, MD Urology David Canes, MD

Alireza Moinzadeh, MD

Andrea Sorcini, MD

Alex Vanni, MD Vascular Surgery Edward Jewell, MD

Michael Minor, MD

