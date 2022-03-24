Newswise — Northshore Magazine has named 125 physicians and surgeons from 32 medical specialties affiliated with Lahey Hospital & Medical Center to its annual ‘Top Doctors’ guide. Drawing from a Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. Physician database, the list consists of Northshore-area physicians and is available in the printed version or online subscription of Northshore Magazine.

The following Lahey Medical Center faculty members are included on the magazine’s list:

Allergy & Immunology

Ellen Dutta, MD
Monica Ghoshhajra, MD

Cardiac Electrophysiology

Ghulam Chaudhry, MD
Bruce Hook, MD
Guy Kulbak, MD
Jonathan Silver, MD
Matthew R. Reynolds, MD

Cardiovascular Disease

Jeffrey O. Clayman, MD
Jennifer Collins, MD
Maurizio Diaco, MD
Danya Dinwoodey, MD
Timothy S. Draper Jr., DO
Darryl D. Esakof, MD
Paula Kinnunen, MD
Richard Patten, MD
Sachin Shah, MD
David Venesy, MD

Colon & Rectal Surgery

Elizabeth M. Breen, MD
David A. Kleiman, MD, FACS, FASCRS
Angela H. Kuhnen, MD, FACS, FASCRS
Peter W. Marcello, MD, FACS, FASCRS

Dermatology

Siobhan M. Mannion, MD
Jeffrey B. Tiger, MD

Diagnostic Radiology

Brady J. McKee, MD
Karen Reuter, MD
Christopher D. Scheirey, MD
Christoph Wald, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism

Gary W. Cushing, MD
Dinamarie Garcia-Banigan, MD, MPH
Mary Beth Hodge, MD
Suzanne M. Rieke, MD
Gianluca Toraldo, MD, PhD

Gastroenterology

Stella Y. Chow, MD
Stephen C. Fabry, MD
Eric D. Goldberg, MD
Ann Marie Joyce, MD
R Anand Narasimhan, MD
Steven F. Nezhad, MD
Michelle A. Stefka, MD
Andrew S. Warner, MD

Gynecologic Oncology

Valena Soto-Wright, MD

Hand Surgery

Alice Hunter, MD
Nurhan Kasparyan, MD, PhD

Hematology

Arthur Rabinowitz, MD

Infectious Disease

Kenneth Wener, MD

Internal Medicine

Kevin Yeh, MD
Anita Erler, MD
Bruce Campbell, MD

Interventional Cardiology

Edward Loughery, MD
Suzanne Baron, MD, MSc
Gautam Gadey, MD
Michael Levy, MD
Thomas Piemonte, MD
Frederic Resnic, MD, MSc

Medical Oncology

Karl J. D’Silva, MD
Keith Stuart, MD
Christopher Tretter, MD

Nephrology

Beth Bouthot, MD
Adam Segal, MD
Peter Soderland, MD
Richard Thomas, MD
Edward Walshe, MD

Neurological Surgery

Carlos David, MD
Zoher Ghogawala, MD
Subu Magge, MD

Neurology

Julie Leegwater-Kim, MD, PhD
Joseph Burns, MD
Diana Apetauerova, MD
Paul Gross, MD
Michael Vytopil, MD, PhD

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Raffaele Bruno, MD

Ophthalmology

Susan Tucker, MD
Carolyn Anderson, MD
Fina Barouch, MD
Gregory Blaha, MD, PhD
Paul Cotran, MD
Shiyoung Roh, MD
Sarkis Soukiasian, MD
Jeffrey Chang, MD
Jeffrey Marx, MD

Orthopaedic Surgery

Mark J. Lemos, MD
Margaret Lobos, MD
Eric Tolo, MD
William Healy III, MD

Otolaryngology

Timothy Anderson, MD
Elizabeth Toh, MD
Robert Dolan, MD

Pain Medicine

Andrew Kowal, MD

Plastic Surgery

Alan Lim, MD
Sonal Pandya, MD
Adam Vernadakis, MD

Pulmonary Disease

Ghazwan Acash, MD
Anthony Campagna, MD
Carla Lamb, MD
David Neumeyer, MD
Luan Nghiem, MD
Akmal Sarwar, MD
Andrew Villanueva, MD
Timothy Wu, MD

Radiation Oncology

Klaudia Hunter, MD
Andrea McKee, MD
Asa Nixon, MD, MPH

Rheumatology

Irina Buhaescu, MD
Michael Pincus, DO
Matthew Axelrod, MD
Tina Elias-Todd, MD
S. Christine Ernst Kovacs, MD

Surgery

David Brams, MD
Heather Ford, MD
Dmitry Nepomnayshy, MD
Julie O’Brien, MD
Steven Stain, MD

Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery

Paul Pirundini, MD
Richard D’Agostino, MD

Transplant

Mohamed Akoad, MD
Yee Lee Cheah, MD
Frederic D. Gordon, MD
Roger Jenkins, MD
Amir Qamar, MD

Urology

David Canes, MD
Alireza Moinzadeh, MD
Andrea Sorcini, MD
Alex Vanni, MD

Vascular Surgery

Edward Jewell, MD
Michael Minor, MD

About Lahey Hospital & Medical Center

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (LHMC) is a world-renowned tertiary medical center known for its innovative technology, pioneering medical treatment, and leading-edge research. A teaching hospital of Tufts University School of Medicine, LHMC is a national leader in several health care areas, including spine surgery, stroke, weight management and lung screenings, among many others.

LHMC is a part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, a health care system that brings together academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, community and specialty hospitals, more than 4,800 physicians and 36,000 employees in a shared mission to expand access to great care and advance the science and practice of medicine through groundbreaking research and education.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Announcement
SECTION
CHANNELS
Allergies Cardiovascular Health Diabetes Digestive Disorders Healthcare Pain Surgery Vision
KEYWORDS
Allergy & Immunology cardiac electrophysiology Cardiovascular Disease colon & rectal surgery Dermatology diagnostic radiology Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Gastroenterology Gynecologic Oncology Hand Surgery Hematology Infectious Disease Internal Medicine Interventional Cardiology Medical Oncology Nephrology Neurological Surgery Beth Israel Lahey Health Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Neurology Obstetrics & Gynecology Ophthalmology Orthopaedic Surgery Otolaryngology Pain Medicine Plastic Surgery Pulmonary Disease Radiation Oncology Rheumatology Surgery Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery Transplant Urology Vascular Surgery Northshore Magazine Top Doctors
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY