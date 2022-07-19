Newswise — OAKLAND, Calif. and ROCHESTER, Minn. — Today, Lisa Health, a digital health company creating advanced technology solutions for menopause and healthy aging, launched Midday: an app that leverages AI, sensor technology, and digital therapeutics to support women on their menopause journey. Midday is a personalized digital health solution that illuminates what is happening physically and emotionally during menopause and provides the right intervention at the right time to promote healthy aging. As part of a collaboration with Mayo Clinic, the app combines Lisa Health’s advanced technology with expert medical guidance from the nation’s top health care organization, providing a 360-degree approach to managing menopause symptoms.

By 2030, the world population of menopausal and postmenopausal women is projected to increase to 1.2 billion, with 47 million new entrants each year. More than 75% will experience bothersome symptoms like hot flashes that last 7-9 years on average and a decade or longer for some women. Compounding the problem, few physicians are trained in menopause care, leaving a wide gap for women seeking knowledge and support. Midday is filling this gap by meeting perimenopausal and menopausal women where they are when they need it most.

Midday is an end-to-end menopause management platform leveraging advanced algorithms and sensor technology to evaluate menopause progression and to deliver personalized insights, tips and evidence-based strategies and education based on each woman’s stage and symptoms. Midday includes access to a Mayo Clinic-powered technology platform that delivers education to women about menopausal hormone therapy and helps them determine whether it may be right for them based on Mayo Clinic’s algorithm. Women may also have the option to schedule a virtual visit with a Mayo Clinic menopause specialist through the Midday app.

Users can also connect their Fitbit® to the app to aggregate their data in one place and get personalized menopause-specific insights. The company’s premium version of Midday, launching later this year, will include additional novel, patent-pending algorithms that use commercial wearable technology for advanced symptom tracking, including the ability to detect and measure hot flashes and to deliver relief in real-time.

"The impacts of menopause on women and society are wide ranging and we’ve ignored them for too long," says Lisa Health’s co-founder and CEO, Ann Garnier. "As a senior healthcare technology executive who was thriving in the workplace, I experienced firsthand just how debilitating menopause can be and the potential for it to derail my career and personal relationships. From that moment, I became passionate about using advanced technology to transform the menopause experience. Midday supports women to be everything they want to be in midlife – and able to fully take advantage of opportunities now and in the future."

Lisa Health and Mayo Clinic are also collaborating on research to advance the understanding of menopause and the role technology can play in helping women navigate this life stage and get the care and support they need.

"Mayo Clinic is an established leader in women’s health, and specifically in the care of women across the menopause transition," said Stephanie Faubion, M.D., Director of Mayo Clinic Women’s Health. "By collaborating with Lisa Health, we can help ensure that more women have access to a high-quality, personalized, evidence-based solution they can trust. Menopause is a critical life stage and a window of opportunity to use technology to improve women’s quality of life and health span."

OAKLAND, Calif. and ROCHESTER, Minn. — Today, Lisa Health, a digital health company creating advanced technology solutions for menopause and healthy aging, launched Midday: an app that leverages AI, sensor technology, and digital therapeutics to support women on their menopause journey. Midday is a personalized digital health solution that illuminates what is happening physically and emotionally during menopause and provides the right intervention at the right time to promote healthy aging. As part of a collaboration with Mayo Clinic, the app combines Lisa Health’s advanced technology with expert medical guidance from the nation’s top health care organization, providing a 360-degree approach to managing menopause symptoms.

By 2030, the world population of menopausal and postmenopausal women is projected to increase to 1.2 billion, with 47 million new entrants each year. More than 75% will experience bothersome symptoms like hot flashes that last 7-9 years on average and a decade or longer for some women. Compounding the problem, few physicians are trained in menopause care, leaving a wide gap for women seeking knowledge and support. Midday is filling this gap by meeting perimenopausal and menopausal women where they are when they need it most.

Midday is an end-to-end menopause management platform leveraging advanced algorithms and sensor technology to evaluate menopause progression and to deliver personalized insights, tips and evidence-based strategies and education based on each woman’s stage and symptoms. Midday includes access to a Mayo Clinic-powered technology platform that delivers education to women about menopausal hormone therapy and helps them determine whether it may be right for them based on Mayo Clinic’s algorithm. Women may also have the option to schedule a virtual visit with a Mayo Clinic menopause specialist through the Midday app.

Users can also connect their Fitbit® to the app to aggregate their data in one place and get personalized menopause-specific insights. The company’s premium version of Midday, launching later this year, will include additional novel, patent-pending algorithms that use commercial wearable technology for advanced symptom tracking, including the ability to detect and measure hot flashes and to deliver relief in real-time.

"The impacts of menopause on women and society are wide ranging and we’ve ignored them for too long," says Lisa Health’s co-founder and CEO, Ann Garnier. "As a senior healthcare technology executive who was thriving in the workplace, I experienced firsthand just how debilitating menopause can be and the potential for it to derail my career and personal relationships. From that moment, I became passionate about using advanced technology to transform the menopause experience. Midday supports women to be everything they want to be in midlife – and able to fully take advantage of opportunities now and in the future."

Lisa Health and Mayo Clinic are also collaborating on research to advance the understanding of menopause and the role technology can play in helping women navigate this life stage and get the care and support they need.

"Mayo Clinic is an established leader in women’s health, and specifically in the care of women across the menopause transition," said Stephanie Faubion, M.D., Director of Mayo Clinic Women’s Health. "By collaborating with Lisa Health, we can help ensure that more women have access to a high-quality, personalized, evidence-based solution they can trust. Menopause is a critical life stage and a window of opportunity to use technology to improve women’s quality of life and health span."

Lisa Health raised $2.5M to launch Midday in an oversubscribed seed round. AI-focused Radical Ventures led the round which included participation from SRI International and Broadway Angels, including experienced business leader, Margo Georgiadis. Mayo Clinic is also an investor in Lisa Health. Lisa Health was founded by CEO, Ann Garnier and Chief Scientific Officer, Massimiliano de Zambotti, Ph.D.

"Lisa Health’s Midday app provides an end-to-end, comprehensive care solution to a demographic that is traditionally underserved by both the healthcare and technology industries," said Sanjana Basu, an Investor with Radical Ventures who also joins the board of Lisa Health. "Through the thoughtful application of AI, Midday is personalizing the menopause and healthy aging experience for every woman, providing tailored insights that ultimately can improve health outcomes."

Midday is currently available to Apple users via the App Store for a quarterly and annual subscription.

Mayo Clinic has financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

###

About Lisa Health

Lisa Health creates advanced technology solutions for menopause and healthy aging. The company's Midday app is the first to use AI and sensor technology to illuminate the menopause life stage and support women with an end-to-end platform for personalized, evidence-based and science-backed insights and therapeutics, including access to menopause specialists at Mayo Clinic. Midday sees the bright future of women's health and is paving the way for that future now. Learn more on the Midday app's website.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.

Media contacts: