Newswise — WASHINGTON, March 1, 2024—Maisha T. Winn, the Chancellor’s Leadership Professor in the School of Education at the University of California, Davis, has been voted president-elect of the American Educational Research Association (AERA). Dr. Winn joins the AERA Council in 2024–2025 as president-elect. Her presidency begins at the conclusion of the association’s 2025 annual meeting.

Winn co-founded and co-directs the Transformative Justice in Education Center at the University of California, Davis. A former elementary and high school English teacher, Winn examines the intersections of language, literacy, and youth culture. She specifically looks at how nondominant communities have engineered teaching and learning communities at the contours of and adjacent to school settings.

Among Winn’s 10 books are Justice on Both Sides: Transforming Education Through Restorative Justice (Harvard Education Press, 2018); Girl Time: Literacy, Justice, and the School-to-Prison Pipeline (Teachers College Press, 2011); and Black Literate Lives: Historical and Contemporary Perspectives (Routledge, 2019). She has also published in peer-reviewed journals such as Review of Research in Education, Harvard Educational Review, The ANNALS of the American Academy of Political and Social Science, Peabody Journal of Education, and International Journal of Qualitative Studies in Education. Winn was a 2022–2023 fellow at the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University and is a member of the National Academy of Education.

An active member of AERA since 2000, Winn is an AERA fellow, was elected to AERA’s Executive Board and Council from 2018 to 2021, has been liaison to AERA’s Graduate Student Council and International Relations Committee, and co-edited Review of Research in Education, an AERA peer-reviewed journal. She has served on the Social Justice Action, Review of Research Award, and Minority Fellowship Selection Committees, and is a member of AERA Divisions K and G. She won the AERA Early Career Award in 2012 and the Qualitative Research SIG’s 2015 Outstanding Book Award for Humanizing Research: Decolonizing Qualitative Inquiry With Youth and Communities (SAGE, co-edited with D. Paris).

Upon becoming AERA president in 2025, Winn will succeed Janelle Scott, a professor and the Birgeneau Distinguished Chair in Educational Disparities at the University of California, Berkeley in the School of Education. Scott will assume the AERA presidency on April 14, 2024, at the close of the association’s 2024 Annual Meeting in Philadelphia.

Key Members Elected to AERA Council

Along with Winn as president-elect, association members elected several new AERA Council representatives.

Council Members-at-Large

Two prominent scholars were elected to member-at-large positions on the AERA Council, commencing in 2024–2025. They will serve three-year terms.

Bryan McKinley Jones Brayboy, Northwestern University

Cecilia Rios-Aguilar, University of California, Los Angeles

Division Vice Presidents-Elect

Four education researchers were voted as division vice presidents-elect and will join AERA’s 2025–2026 Council, following the 2025 Annual Meeting. They will serve three-year terms.

Division E: Counseling and Human Development

Latoya Haynes-Thoby, University of Connecticut



Division J: Postsecondary Education

Nolan Cabrera, University of Arizona



Division K: Teaching and Teacher Education

Kimberly A. White-Smith, University of San Diego



Division L: Educational Policy and Politics

Sonya Douglass, Teachers College, Columbia University

Graduate Student Council

Cammie Justus-Smith, a doctoral student at Virginia Commonwealth University, was voted chair-elect of the Graduate Student Council and will join the AERA Council in 2025–2026.

Complete 2024 AERA election results are posted on the AERA website.

