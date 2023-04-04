Newswise — DARIEN, IL - The Count on Sleep partnership, a collaboration between several professional and patient-focused organizations, has released a national indicator report for obstructive sleep apnea through a grant awarded to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the symptoms, risk factors, prevalence, and burden of obstructive sleep apnea and serves as a resource for both the public and the health care communities on the importance of diagnosis and long-term treatment.

“Through this report, we can increase awareness of obstructive sleep apnea with patients, health workers, public health officials, regulators and others to spur prompt diagnosis and management, allowing patients to reap the many benefits of treatment,” said Dr. Indira Gurubhagavatula, chair of the project’s Tool Development and Surveillance Workgroup. “Benefits of treatment include improved daytime alertness, cardiovascular health, performance at home and at work, and quality of life.”

Obstructive sleep apnea affects nearly 30 million Americans, and an estimated 80% of cases remain undiagnosed. Untreated sleep apnea can lead to serious health consequences including cardiovascular disease, stroke, diabetes, and depression. It also can lead to substantial costs; approximately 23.5 million cases of undiagnosed OSA in the U.S. incur $149.6 billion annually due to greater health care utilization, increased motor vehicle and workplace accidents, and reduced productivity.

There are many barriers to sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment including insufficient awareness among the public and health care professionals. This initiative aims to drive more conversations between health care workers and patients about sleep health. Health care professionals should recognize and address the signs of sleep apnea, and people who think they may have undiagnosed sleep apnea should talk to their doctor about their sleep.

The collaborative Count on Sleep partnership is led by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society. Other partnering organizations are the Alliance of Sleep Apnea Partners, American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, American College of Chest Physicians, American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, American Thoracic Society, and National Sleep Foundation. These organizations are committed to raising awareness of obstructive sleep apnea and providing expertise to educate the public and health care professionals.

Resources to assist the public and health care professionals in recognizing sleep apnea are available on the Count on Sleep website at countonsleep.org.

