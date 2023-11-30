Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Nov. 30, 2023) --

Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Increases Investment in YED Program

The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation is doubling down on its commitment to supporting healthcare opportunities for young people, through Cedars-Sinai’s Youth Employment and Development (YED) Health Careers Academy. The foundation has pledged an additional $7.5 million to endow the program, which was created following the 1992 Los Angeles civil unrest, to offer local high school students from underrepresented neighborhoods hands-on training and mentoring in the medical field. Read more>

RESEARCH ALERT: Examination of Fertility Treatments and Genetic Changes in Embryos

Cedars-Sinai investigators—led by Margareta Pisarska, MD—found no established link between the use of assisted reproductive technologies and potential problems in DNA methylation that might impact genetic expression or embryonic development. Their findings published in the journal Fertility and Sterility. Read more>

A Scleroderma Expert on Treating Autoimmune Disease

Francesco Boin, MD, director of the Scleroderma Program and member of the Kao Autoimmunity Institute, is driven by the tangled intricacies of his work in scleroderma, a chronic autoimmune condition that can cause debilitating scarring of skin and internal organs. He shares his vision for the future of autoimmune diseases. Read more>

Frontiers in Single-Cell Biology

At the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Innovation Center, a team of multidisciplinary researchers and clinicians is identifying novel pathways to treat human disease. Jeffrey Golden, MD, explains that treating cardiovascular, neurodegenerative and genetic diseases, as well as most other diseases, begins by understanding each single cell. This cutting-edge research could lead to the advancement of cell therapies to treat conditions such as autism, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, heart disease and all types of cancer. Read more>

Innovation and Collaboration in Pediatrics at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children's

Experts at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s are committed to reshaping the understanding and treatment of a spectrum of diseases, with an ambitious vision for children’s healthcare. A team of physicians shares its hopes for the program and its vision for the next wave of breakthroughs in pediatric medicine. Read more>

Regenerative Medicine: A New Path for ALS Treatment

Experts from across the Cedars-Sinai enterprise detail how regenerative medicine is creating a new path for ALS treatment. Richard Lewis, MD; Clive Svendsen, PhD; Frank Diaz, MD, PhD; Ritchie Ho, PhD; and Dhruv Sareen, PhD, detail these advances. Read more>

Racial and Ethnic Disparities Evaluated in Heart Disease

Investigators from the Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center found that among a cohort of women with obstructive coronary artery disease treated at academic medical centers, racial and ethnic disparities did not impact their long-term outcomes. The study, led by Janet Wei, MD, was recently published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology. Read more>

Cedars-Sinai Investigators Move Closer to Predicting Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Sudden cardiac arrest remains a deadly and complex condition, but investigators, led by Sumeet Chugh, MD, have discovered a new method—using a widely available cardiovascular test—for predicting the heart malfunction. The proof of a novel concept was published in the European Heart Journal and was presented simultaneously during the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2023. Read more>

Treating Pituitary Apoplexy: Medical Management Versus Surgery

The first prospective study comparing outcomes in patients with pituitary apoplexy—sudden bleeding or death of a pituitary tumor—found that individuals managed medically fared as well as those treated surgically in the majority of cases. The multicenter international study, led by Adam Mamelak, MD, was published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Read more>

Why Epilepsy in Children Is Easily Missed

Parents often miss the signs that their child has epilepsy, according to Deborah Holder, MD. To mark National Epilepsy Awareness Month, Holder spoke with the Cedars-Sinai Newsroom about what seizures can look like—and why it is important that children get help as soon as possible. Read more>

What Proteins Can Tell Us About Our Health

Jennifer Van Eyk, PhD, spoke with the Cedars-Sinai Newsroom about how proteomics is changing medicine now and will continue to in the future. Read more>

Nurse Leader Elected Treasurer of American Academy of Nursing

Bernice Coleman, PhD, director of Nursing Research and Quality Improvement and assistant professor of Biomedical Sciences at Cedars-Sinai, has been elected treasurer of the American Academy of Nursing. The influential organization shapes nursing policy at a national level and has more than 3,000 members who are nurse leaders in education, management, practice, policy and research. Read more>

Fiber, the Gut, Heart Disease and HIV

Investigators from Cedars-Sinai have made two important discoveries about fiber and the gut microbiome in patients with human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV. The research, led by Ivan Vujkovic-Cvijin, PhD, published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Reports. Read more>

Visit Research News and follow Cedars-Sinai Academic Medicine on Twitter for more on the latest basic science and clinical research from Cedars-Sinai.