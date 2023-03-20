Newswise — Irvine, Calif., March 20, 2023 – The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at University of California, Irvine (OLLI at UCI) is celebrating its 25th anniversary of providing world-class education and social opportunities for mature adults throughout Orange County.

“OLLI at UCI provides a rich learning environment for active adults who want to keep their minds enlightened and connect with like-minded individuals during retirement,” says Lonnie Horn, President of the OLLI at UCI Board of Directors and longtime OLLI member and volunteer. “Not only can you attend exceptional educational lectures, but you can also expand your social network by volunteering to help execute OLLI’s program and by joining special interest groups that explore topics like food, foreign languages, and film. We look forward to offering Orange County the best there is in lifelong learning for the next 25 years and beyond.”

OLLI at UCI began in 1997 with a small group of mature learners. After receiving a grant in 2003 by the Bernard Osher Foundation, followed by an endowment in 2006, OLLI at UCI continues to grow and thrive alongside a national network of 125 OLLI programs. Classes are offered in OLLI’s state-of-the-art classroom at the Irvine Station (a hybrid option is offered for most courses) and cover a wealth of subject areas, from literature and music to wellness, current events, and history. The instruction is first-rate, drawing from UCI faculty as well as retired instructors and local professionals who are experts in their fields. The annual membership fee of $235 (or $160 for one semester) gives unlimited access not only to current classes, but also a library of over 700 recorded lectures.

“As we reach this quarter-century milestone, we reflect on the many individuals who have contributed to OLLI at UCI’s success – our dedicated board, staff, volunteers, and most importantly our members,” says Dean of Continuing Education Kristine Collins. “As we look to the future, we remain committed to continue serving our community of learners by providing impactful and transformative learning experiences.”

To help celebrate this important anniversary, OLLI at UCI is hosting an evening gala in UCI Division of Continuing Education’s Yosemite Ballroom on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 5:00-8:00pm. Tickets are $125 and include dinner, entertainment, and a donation that will help OLLI carry their mission of learning, growing, and community-building into the future.

For more information about OLLI at UCI or the upcoming anniversary celebration, email [email protected].

About the Osher Lifelong Learning Center at University of California, Irvine: Founded in 1997, OLLI at UCI is a volunteer-based organization of adult learners – retired and semi-retired – who come together to discover, share, and build social connections with one another in a rich learning culture. Endowed by the Bernard Osher Foundation in 2006, OLLI at UCI offers a variety of thought-provoking short courses, taught by UCI professors and other respected experts, that explore subject areas like literature, history, science, and the arts. Members act as course facilitators, assist with administration, and volunteer their time to keep OLLI at UCI a vital and thriving part of the Orange County community. For more about OLLI at UCI, visit www.ce.uci.edu/olli/

About the University of California, Irvine: Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities and is ranked among the nation’s top 10 public universities by U.S. News & World Report. The campus has produced five Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 36,000 students and offers 224 degree programs. It’s located in one of the world’s safest and most economically vibrant communities and is Orange County’s second-largest employer, contributing $7 billion annually to the local economy and $8 billion statewide. For more on UCI, visit www.uci.edu.