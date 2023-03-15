Research Alert

Newswise — Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)-related cirrhosis can lead to serious liver-related outcomes. In a phase 2 trial, lead author Rohit Loomba, MD, University of California San Diego School of Medicine, and collaborators, report semaglutide 2.4 mg once weekly in patients with NASH-related cirrhosis did not improve fibrosis without worsening of NASH. However, the drug did lead to marked improvements in cardiometabolic risk parameters, liver enzymes, serum fibrosis biomarkers and liver fat.

