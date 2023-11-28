Newswise — SYDNEY, Nov. 28, 2023 – Press conferences for Acoustics 2023 Sydney will be held virtually at 8:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time, Dec. 6 and Dec. 7. Media can register to attend the virtual press conferences as well as the in-person sessions by emailing [email protected].

Topics will focus on a wide range of newsworthy sessions from the upcoming meeting, which runs Dec. 4-8 in Sydney, Australia. This includes needle-free ultrasound-enhanced vaccine delivery, automated pop song mashups, impacts of acoustic design in prisons, and auditory sensory augmentation to support table tennis games for people with vision loss.

To register for in-person attendance or virtual press conferences, email [email protected]. Video recordings of the press conference sessions will be available upon request.

Acoustics 2023 Sydney Press Conference Schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 8:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time / Tuesday, Dec. 5, 4:00 p.m. Eastern, U.S.

Needle-free Ultrasound Vaccine Delivery - Darcy Dunn-Lawless, University of Oxford’s Institute of Biomedical Engineering. Session 1aBA3 - Investigation of spatio-temporal inertial cavitation activity for optimization of needle-free ultrasound-enhanced vaccine delivery. Dec. 4, 11:00 a.m. AEDT.

A Far-sighted Approach to Tackle Near-sightedness - Sally McFadden, University of Newcastle. Session 2aBA5 - Acoustical imaging and myopia, Dec. 5, 10:40 a.m. AEDT.

Teaching Physics from the Din of Flying Discs - Kyle S. Dalton, Penn State University. Session 1pED8 - Flying disc noise as an introduction to acoustic signal processing, 4, 3:40 p.m. AEDT.

Wearable Ultrasound Monitor Can Aid Rehabilitation from Injury - Parag Chitnis, George Mason University. Session 2pBAb11 - Wearable ultrasound system for assessing muscle function during physical activity, Dec. 5, 5:00 p.m. AEDT.

Thursday, Dec. 7, 8:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time / Wednesday, Dec. 6, 4:00 p.m. Eastern, U.S.

Picking Up Good Vibrations: the Surprising Physics of the Didjeridu - Joe Wolfe and John Smith, The University of New South Wales. Session 3aMU2 – Didjeridu acoustics: A review, 6, 8:20 a.m. AEDT.

Taming Noise Behind Bars – James Boland, SLR Consulting. Session 3pAAb1 - Harmony behind bars: Unravelling the impacts of acoustic design in prisons, Dec. 6, 2:40 p.m. AEDT.

Making Table Tennis Accessible for Blind Players - Phoebe Peng, The University of Sydney. Session 3aPP7 - Auditory sensory augmentation to support table tennis games for people with vision loss, 6, 10:20 a.m. AEDT.

Software DJ Creates Automated Pop Song - Xinyang Wu, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Session 4pMU10 - An automated pop song mashup system using drum swapping, Dec. 7, 4:20 p.m. AEDT.

Vocal Fry: A Sonic Feature of a Diverse City - Hannah White, Macquarie University. Session 5aSCa4 - Creaky voice prevalence across Sydney, Dec. 8, 9:40 a.m. AEDT.

Singing in the Rain: Why the Bundengan Sounds Better Wet - Gea Oswah Fatah Parikesit, Universitas Gadjah Mada. Session 3aMU8 - Why bundengan musicians always drench their instruments prior to playing, Dec. 6, 10:40 a.m. AEDT.

The Acoustical Society of America is joining with the Australian Acoustical Society to co-host Acoustics 2023 Sydney. This collaborative event will incorporate the Western Pacific Acoustics Conference and the Pacific Rim Underwater Acoustics Conference.

Main meeting website: https://acoustics23sydney.org/

Technical program: https://eppro01.ativ.me/src/EventPilot/php/express/web/planner.php?id=ASAFALL23

