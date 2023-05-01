Millions of Americans dial 911 each year to seek help for mental health and substance use emergencies. However, doing so may unnecessarily land them in the emergency room or the criminal justice system.

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Anu Raj, Psy.D., a clinical psychologist at New York Institute of Technology, is sharing an important reminder that the three-digit “988” number now provides these individuals with a much-needed resource.

As of July 16, 2022, the three-digit emergency hotline has replaced the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s 10-digit phone number in the United States, making it easier for people experiencing a mental health crisis to call for help. The 988 hotline’s counselors connect callers with mobile crisis teams that can respond on scene to a caller’s emergency, as well as short-term mental health triage centers.

Ultimately, these changes to behavioral health crisis response may reduce law enforcement intervention and reliance on emergency rooms.

“Many times, these people don't pose a threat to others, but due to their reduced mental status, their behavior can be misconstrued as a threat and they can be deemed dangerous,” says Raj. “People had used 911 as the primary number when in mental distress and emergency. However, the ability to properly recognize this distress, including suicidality or a mental health or substance abuse crisis, de-escalating the situation, and then connecting people to care requires specialized training,” says Raj.