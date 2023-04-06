Newswise — Washington D.C. – Leading nutrition and food scientists are meeting June 13-14 at the National Press Club for the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences’ (IAFNS) Third Annual Summer Science Symposium. This event is truly a gathering of scientific and regulatory experts with presenters and panelists from government, industry, academia, and non-profit organizations.

This year’s meeting will feature sessions on heavy metals in foods, artificial intelligence in food and nutrition, food classification systems, advances in dietary bioactive science, global hazard and risk-based approaches, food packaging innovations and more.

We are pleased to announce the following keynote speaker for Tuesday, June 13, 2023:

Steven M. Musser, Ph.D.

Deputy Center Director for Scientific Operations at FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition

Scientific sessions at the meeting will explore:

Artificial Intelligence in Food and Nutrition

Food Packaging and Recycling Innovations

Heavy Metals in Food

Classification of Foods Using Processing Level and Formulation

Advances in Dietary Bioactive Science

Non-Chemical Protection of Food

Hazard, Risk, and Global Approaches

Science Communication

The conference will include an evening reception on June 13. Finally, a dialogue on how reporters and editors chose what to cover will include a talk and Q&A with a panel of expert commenters in science communication from major media and other organizations.

The meeting is being organized by the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS), a 501(c)(3) science-focused nonprofit uniquely positioned to mobilize government, industry, and academia to drive, fund and lead actionable research. IAFNS elevates food safety and nutrition sciences to advance public health. The organization was founded on the belief that collaboration and the inclusion of diverse perspectives is crucial to credible science that benefits the entire food and beverage ecosystem. iafns.org

