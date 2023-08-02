Newswise — Researchers from Loughborough University discovered that athletes who lose weight during these events, which often last days and cover hundreds of miles, show significant adaptation of cognitive function to promote foraging ability.

This may increase ability to find food and increase survival chances during periods of energetic stress. It is believed that these changes appear as the athletes’ brains remodelled to counteract a negative change in environment.

Dr Danny Longman, a Lecturer in Physiology based in the School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences, explained: “Throughout the human evolutionary journey, our ancestors regularly faced food insecurity and energetic stress.

“Here, we worked with ultramarathon runners to study how our brains might adapt during conditions of energetic stress. In runners covering distances of 250km (155 miles), we found a significant increase in performance in cognitive tasks linked to foraging ability. This has clear adaptive value, as an improved ability to find food would increase survival chances.”

The study – delivered in collaboration with Professor Jay Stock (Western University, Canada) and Professor Jonathan Wells (University College London) focused on a cohort of ultra-endurance athletes participating in two 5-day 250km footraces in Jordan and Sri Lanka.

The journal article on the study be viewed in full by visiting the American Journal of Biological Anthropology website here: www.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ajpa.24820