Newswise — Today, patients utilizing their Medicare Hospice Benefits with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) are forced to make the traumatic choice between continuing dialysis or enrolling in hospice. The Veterans Health Administration (VA), when compared to Medicare, has far more liberal criteria for hospice eligibility; whether such criteria improve access to concurrent dialysis and hospice care for ESKD patients was unknown prior to a recent study by researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system. The team set out to compare how the frequency of concurrent hospice and dialysis among veterans with ESKD varied based on hospice payer: Medicare, VA inpatient hospice, or VA-financed community hospice. A retrospective cross-sectional study of all 70,577 VA enrollees in the US Renal Data System registry was used. Based on their analysis, the team concluded that patients who received VA-financed hospice services were more likely to receive concurrent dialysis than patients who received Medicare-financed hospice. Additionally, the researchers found that, on average, patients who stopped dialysis before entering hospice died within four days, whereas those who continued in a concurrent care model lived about 43 days.

“Because patients who are on dialysis for kidney failure die within days to weeks of stopping dialysis, they are particularly vulnerable to Medicare’s ‘terrible choice’ – if they want to receive hospice services, they can expect to live only a very short time after hospice enrollment,” said lead author Melissa Wachterman, MD, MPH. “Our study will provide critical perspective as Medicare is currently considering whether it should change the Medicare Hospice Benefit to allow for concurrent care.”

Read more in JAMA Health Forum.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

JAMA Health Forum

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Healthcare Kidney Disease JAMA National Institutes of Health (NIH)
KEYWORDS
Hospice Care Dialysis Kidney Failure
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You