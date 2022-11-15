Newswise — With NATO and the western world deciding on its response to the missiles strikes in Poland, the relations in Europe continue to deteriorate under the threat of expanded war.

UNLV political science professor Joanne Kepka was born and raised in Poland, specializing in the politics of Europe -- and is capable of lending a credible voice to the ongoing drama.

She's an expert in geopolitics and cross-border cooperation in Eastern Europe and the European Union. Kepka's held prominent political roles throughout Europe, and is a former member of the Polish Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Here is more about her background: https://www.unlv.edu/news/expert/joanna-kepka

