The University of Delaware boasts several experts who can talk about El Niño's return and its wide-reaching impacts, from record-breaking temperatures to sea ice melt that has been shattering scientists’ expectations. 

Wei-Jun Cai: Air-sea CO2 flux; carbon cycling in estuaries and coastal oceans; global changes; sensor development; acid-base and redox chemistry in aquatic environments.

Andreas Muenchow: Polar oceanography; glacier-ocean interactions; Greenland.

Xiao-Hai Yan: Known for using satellites in tracking the notorious weathermaker El Niño and in developing new techniques for monitoring global climate change and coastal responses.

Mark Warner: Phytoplankton physiological ecology, reef coral physiology, algal-invertebrate symbioses, harmful algal blooms, climate change.

Carlos Moffatt: Polar oceanography; glacier-ocean interactions; the dynamics of riverine outflows; physical-biological interactions in coastal regions.

Tricia Wachtendorf: Can speak to the challenges for communities and emergency managers associated with unexpected conditions that may result from warming climates. 

