Newswise — Oak Brook, IL – The March special issue of SLAS Discovery deviates from its traditional focus on assay technology, disease area or molecular target to introduce and explore protocol articles – the newly accepted article type for outlining detailed scientific methods and procedures. The six protocol articles featured in this month’s collection cover a range of topics such as 3D imaging, cancer treatments and methods of high-throughput screening.
By publishing protocols, SLAS underscores the importance of transparency and rigor in research methodology, which helps others build upon that research in the future. Collectively, the editors of SLAS Discovery recognize the high demand for the protocols article type, which can facilitate collaboration between researchers working on similar projects. The issue’s three guest editors, Adam Zweifach, Ph.D. (University of Connecticut), Mariafrancesca Scalise, Ph.D. (University of Calabria) and Marc Bickle, Ph.D. (Roche Institute for Translational Bioengineering), the authors, reviewers and editorial board for their time and dedication in publishing this issue. More on the importance of communicating step-by-step scientific methods is covered in Zweifach’s editorial introducing this special issue of SLAS Discovery.
Read the six drug discovery protocols available in Volume 28, Issue 2 of SLAS Discovery:
- A Multi-Parametric High Throughput Assay for Detecting Beta-Cell Proliferation in Dispersed Primary Islets
- Patient Derived Glioma Stem Cell Spheroid Reporter Assays for Live Cell High Content Analysis
- Protocol For 3D Screening of Lung Cancer Spheroids Using Natural Products
- Highly Scalable Arrayed CRISPR Mediated Gene Silencing in Primary Lung Small Airway Epithelial Cells
- Protocol for 3D Drug Sensitivity and Resistance Testing of Patient-Derived Cancer Cells in 384-Well Plates
- Automated High-Content Imaging in IPSC-Derived Neuronal Progenitors
Access to the March special issue of SLAS Discovery is available at https://slas-discovery.org/issue/S2472-5552(23)X0003-3
Journal Link: SLAS Discovery, Volume 28, Issue 2, March 2023