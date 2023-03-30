Newswise — Oak Brook, IL – The March special issue of SLAS Discovery deviates from its traditional focus on assay technology, disease area or molecular target to introduce and explore protocol articles – the newly accepted article type for outlining detailed scientific methods and procedures. The six protocol articles featured in this month’s collection cover a range of topics such as 3D imaging, cancer treatments and methods of high-throughput screening.

By publishing protocols, SLAS underscores the importance of transparency and rigor in research methodology, which helps others build upon that research in the future. Collectively, the editors of SLAS Discovery recognize the high demand for the protocols article type, which can facilitate collaboration between researchers working on similar projects. The issue’s three guest editors, Adam Zweifach, Ph.D. (University of Connecticut), Mariafrancesca Scalise, Ph.D. (University of Calabria) and Marc Bickle, Ph.D. (Roche Institute for Translational Bioengineering), the authors, reviewers and editorial board for their time and dedication in publishing this issue. More on the importance of communicating step-by-step scientific methods is covered in Zweifach’s editorial introducing this special issue of SLAS Discovery.

Read the six drug discovery protocols available in Volume 28, Issue 2 of SLAS Discovery:

Access to the March special issue of SLAS Discovery is available at https://slas-discovery.org/issue/S2472-5552(23)X0003-3

*****

SLAS Discovery reports how scientists develop and use novel technologies and/or approaches to provide and characterize chemical and biological tools to understand and treat human disease. The journal focuses on drug discovery sciences with a strong record of scientific rigor and impact, reporting on research that:

Enables and improves target validation

Evaluates current drug discovery technologies

Provides novel research tools

Incorporates research approaches that enhance depth of knowledge and drug discovery success

SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening) is an international professional society of academic, industry and government life sciences researchers and the developers and providers of laboratory automation technology. The SLAS mission is to bring together researchers in academia, industry and government to advance life sciences discovery and technology via education, knowledge exchange and global community building.

SLAS Discovery: Advancing the Science of Drug Discovery, 2021 Impact Factor 3.341. Editor-in-Chief Robert M. Campbell, Ph.D., Redona Therapeutics, Watertown, MA (USA)

###