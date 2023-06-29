Newswise — Oak Brook, IL – Ideas that were once inconceivable, such as generating human tissue for organ transplants, are quickly becoming a reality as bioprinting technology is rapidly advancing. The June special issue of SLAS Technology showcases the latest developments in the field of biotechnology with its collection of seven research articles.

“With the continuous development of novel materials, fabrication techniques and bio-ink compositions, bioprinting is poised to revolutionize many aspects of medicine, from drug development to organ transplantation,” says SLAS Technology Editor-in-Chief Edward Kai-Hua Chow, Ph.D. (National University of Singapore). “By highlighting these areas of research, the special issue provides a comprehensive overview of the current state of bioprinting and sets the stage for future advances in the field.”

The special issue collection contains topics pertaining to light in bioprinting, 4D printing in cancer therapy, tissue engineering advances and 3D bioprinting.

Read the seven bioprinting articles available in Volume 28, Issue 3 of SLAS Technology:

Access to the June issue of SLAS Technology is available at https://www.slas-technology.org/issue/S2472-6303(23)X0004-1

SLAS Technology reveals how scientists adapt technological advancements for life sciences exploration and experimentation in biomedical research and development. The journal emphasizes scientific and technical advances that enable and improve:

Life sciences research and development

Drug delivery

Diagnostics

Biomedical and molecular imaging

Personalized and precision medicine

SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening) is an international professional society of academic, industry and government life sciences researchers and the developers and providers of laboratory automation technology. The SLAS mission is to bring together researchers in academia, industry and government to advance life sciences discovery and technology via education, knowledge exchange and global community building.

SLAS Technology: Translating Life Sciences Innovation, 2021 Impact Factor 2.813. Editor-in-Chief Edward Kai-Hua Chow, Ph.D., National University of Singapore (Singapore).

