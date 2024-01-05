Research Alert
Article title: Substrate stiffness modulates cardiac fibroblast activation, senescence, and proinflammatory secretory phenotype
Authors: Marina B. Felisbino, Marcello Rubino, Joshua G. Travers, Katherine B. Schuetze, Madeleine E. Lemieux, Kristi S. Anseth, Brian A. Aguado, and Timothy A. McKinsey
From the authors: “Our findings highlight the advantages and pitfalls associated with culturing cardiac fibroblasts on hydrogels of varying stiffness. The findings also define stiffness-dependent signaling and transcriptional networks in cardiac fibroblasts.”
This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.
Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory System, Dec-2023