The March 2022 issue of the Society of Toxicology’s official journal, Toxicological Sciences, is now available and includes research on molecular, biochemical, and systems toxicology; genetic and epigenetic toxicology; and more.
The issue opens with a Contemporary Review article exploring “The Exposome and Toxicology: A Win-Win Collaboration,” which is followed by a Forum article discussing “The Future of Uncertainty Factors with In Vitro Studies Using Human Cells.”
In addition to these manuscripts, the March edition features two Tox Spotlight articles:
- “Clozapine Induces an Acute Proinflammatory Response That Is Attenuated by Inhibition of Inflammasome Signaling: Implications for Idiosyncratic Drug-Induced Agranulocytosis”
- “The Effects of Benoxacor on the Liver and Gut Microbiome of C57BL/6 Mice”
To read these highlights and additional investigations in immunotoxicology, organ-specific toxicology, and neurotoxicology, consult the March 2022 issue of ToxSci.