Newswise — SEATTLE — Aug. 1, 2023 — Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center research findings and other news.

Reporting on wildfire smoke? Fred Hutch clinicians and researchers are available to their expertise. Dr. Trang VoPham is an epidemiologist focusing on environmental exposures and risk, follow her on social media. Reach out to [email protected] for more information.

Fred Hutch’s annual bike ride and 5k, Obliteride, will take place on Aug. 12. If you’re interested in covering the event, please reach out to [email protected].

Cancer research and care

Pre-transplant microbiome sets the stage for GVHD A new study out of the Hill Lab points to patients’ pre-transplant gut microbiome as a major player in the development and severity of graft-vs.-host disease (GVHD), which is a life-threatening complication of bone marrow transplants. The preclinical findings highlight bacterial groups that influence GVHD risk, which is key to understanding where to focus future translational studies.

Bridging the pain communication gap Cancer patients have individual experiences of pain, while providers receive widely variable inputs or explanations. This information gap creates issues with diagnosis, treatment and helping patients navigate treatment's collateral damage. In this article, cancer patients and providers experiences and tips on how better communication about pain can improve understanding of symptoms and inform treatment plans.

RNA stability may play a role in prostate cancer Mutations in a genetic region that regulates RNA stability could influence prostate cancer outcomes and drug resistance, according to new work from researchers in Dr. Andrew Hsieh’s lab published in Cell Reports. The team developed innovative new techniques to test whether cancer-associated mutations in a little-studied and still mysterious region of RNA could affect protein production and cellular function. They hope the study will encourage researchers to think more expansively about which mutations may contribute to cancer, and where to hunt for future therapeutic targets.

Cancer Health Equity Podcast: New Faces, New Perspectives In the latest episode of Fred Hutch’s Office of Community Outreach and Engagement’s monthly podcast, new members of the team their unique perspectives on health and cancer care and how to make it more equitable.

Awards and grants

Dr. Cecilia Moens receives prestigious NINDS Javits Award Developmental biologist Dr. Cecilia Moens received a prestigious Javits Neuroscience Investigator Award. The new grant will allow Moens to better understand the cues that help growing neurons find their way through a developing embryo to form sensory-motor neural circuits.

Blood cancer experts Drs. Roland Walter and Mazyar Shadman receive endowed chairs Hematologists Dr. Roland Walter and Dr. Mazyar Shadman were both recently named to endowed chair appointments at Fred Hutch. The positions will allow them to further their research and gain new insights into treatments for patients with hematologic cancers and diseases. Walter is the recipient of the distinguished José Carreras/E. Donnall Thomas Endowed Chair for Cancer Research and Shadman is the recipient of the Innovators Network Endowed Chair.

Science spotlight Science Spotlight is a monthly installment of articles written by postdoctoral fellows at Fred Hutch that summarize new research papers from Fred Hutch scientists.

For T cells, HSV-2 infection is both a marathon and a sprint

Macrophages "eat" tumor-derived microparticles to undergo a metabolic switch

Early clinical trial highlights cancer vaccines as potential affordable, safe and effective breast cancer treatment

Known variant vs. genome wide: which PRS is better for prostate cancer?

Exit or not? HSV-1 infection redistributes heterochromatin to exit the nucleus

# # #

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center unites individualized care and advanced research to provide the latest cancer treatment options and accelerate discoveries that prevent, treat and cure cancer and infectious diseases worldwide.

Based in Seattle, Fred Hutch is an independent, nonprofit organization and the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in Washington. We have earned a global reputation for our track record of discoveries in cancer, infectious disease and basic research, including important advances in bone marrow transplantation, immunotherapy, HIV/AIDS prevention, and COVID-19 vaccines. Fred Hutch operates eight clinical care sites that provide medical oncology, infusion, radiation, proton therapy and related services and has network affiliations with hospitals in four states. Fred Hutch also serves as UW Medicine’s cancer program