New research found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus may affect coronary arteries and trigger an inflammatory response, which can lead to cardiovascular complications for some individuals. Daniels is available to discuss what this may mean for patients.

Lori B. Daniels, MD, is a board-certified cardiologist. She works with patients on prevention of cardiovascular disease, as well as management of coronary disease, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, and other cardiovascular problems. She believes good communication with her patients is an important part of the physician-patient relationship, and strives to provide evidence-based yet individualized care to each one.

Daniels is a professor of medicine at UC San Diego School of Medicine. She lectures to physicians, medical students and the general public on topics such as screening for cardiovascular disease, cardiovascular disease prevention, women's cardiovascular health, and late cardiovascular outcomes in adults with a history of Kawasaki disease.