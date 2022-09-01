Newswise — How people judge others’ bodies might be influenced by what they are used to seeing in magazines, TV, or social media. Recent research published in Psychological Science suggests that women’s judgments about other women’s bodies can be biased by an overrepresentation of thinness. In this podcast interview, Ludmila Nunes, PhD, the science advisor at the Association of Psychological Science, speaks with Sean Devine, lead author of the article and a graduate student in cognitive psychology at McGill University, about his research and its implications.

