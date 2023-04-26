Newswise — UniSA’s allied health students will be the first in Australia to learn how to implement the National Guideline for the Assessment and Diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorders, as the University becomes the first hosting partner of Autism CRC’s tailored undergraduate eLearning lecture and activity.

Developed by Autism CRC, the specialised training package will ensure that undergraduate students studying speech pathology, psychology, and occupational therapy, clearly understand the key elements of the assessment and diagnosis of the autism pathway, as outlined in the National Guideline.

National Guideline is the first unified approach to the assessment and diagnosis of autism in Australia.

Autism spectrum disorder is a complex developmental condition that can affect how a person thinks, feels, learns, and interacts with others and the world around them. It can be characterised by difficulties in social interaction and communication, non-traditional play behaviours, heightened emotions or sensory experiences, and uneven thinking patterns, but presents differently in every individual.

An estimated one in 70 people are believed to be on the autism spectrum in Australia.

Paediatric speech pathologist and lecturer, UniSA’s Kady Moraby, says the teaching package will ensure UniSA graduates immediately have the skills they need when they enter the workforce.

"Delivering quality allied health education is not only about imparting knowledge, but also about shaping compassionate and skilled healthcare professionals,” Moraby says.

“Autism CRC’s National Guideline defines clinical best practice for working professionals across Australia, in order to improve diagnostic practices and consistency”.

“As the first hosting partner of Autism CRC’s undergraduate teaching program, our graduates will have the most up-to-date, evidence-based information and knowledge of the assessment process and clinical pathway.

“This is a step forward to ensure our students are job-ready and able to support individuals and their families to receive the very best possible care.”