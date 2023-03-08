Newswise — Vets4Warriors, a military peer support program staffed by veterans, is bolstering its volunteer network with the launch of the Vets4Warriors Ambassador Portal, powered by Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP).

The portal on the organization’s website grants Vets4Warriors’ network of volunteers access to tools and resources they need to spread awareness about the organization’s peer support service for the U.S. military and veteran community.

“With the support of Wounded Warrior Project, we are thrilled to offer this new resource that will help us to reach even more members of the military Veteran community who could benefit from a connection with a peer,” said Major General Mark Graham, executive director of Vets4Warriors.

Vets4Warriors, housed at the Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care National Call Center, is a one-of-a-kind peer support network that provides support to the entire military community. This includes veterans of every generation, as well as active-duty military service members, National Guard and Reserve service members, and their family members and caregivers.

Vets4Warriors Ambassadors are approved volunteers who are the boots on the ground, reaching out throughout the nation connecting those who are in need with those who are in a position to help. There are more than 650 volunteers in the program who now will be able to better promote Vets4Warriors within their communities and social networks throughout the United States and on military bases worldwide.

The goal of the program is to make Vets4Warriors’ peer support service known to all members of the military and veteran community so everyone has equal access to all available resources and provide support for any issue they may be facing before it reaches a crisis point.

The Ambassador Portal includes a bulletin board space for announcements and news updates to keep members of the network connected and informed, a digital library of downloadable and printable marketing assets that can be shared on social media networks and at local events, an events calendar sharing relevant opportunities for connection across the country and an inspiration section to inspire new ideas for outreach and connection.

To date, Vets4Warriors has made more than 650,000 connections within the military community to provide support before challenges turn into crises. Members of the all-veteran peer staff follow up with calls that come in so callers and peers can work together until a resolution can been found.

If you are interested in learning more about the Vets4Warriors ambassadors or in becoming an ambassador yourself, please visit vets4warriors.com/become-an-ambassador or call 732-235-3355.

How to connect with Vets4Warriors

If you want to connect with a peer to talk, chat, or email visit www.Vets4Warriors.com or call 1-855-838-8255. Our peers are standing by 24/7, 365 days a year.