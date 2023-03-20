Newswise — A West Virginia University researcher focused on improving human and environmental health through the safe and sustainable recovery of resources, such as nutrients, energy and water, from concentrated waste streams sees World Water Day on Wednesday (March 22) as a call for continued action.

Kevin Orner, an assistant professor in the Wadsworth Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, part of the WVU Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, is an instructor in environmental engineering, water and wastewater treatment, and sustainable development engineering.

Quotes:

“At the global level, the United Nations developed 17 Sustainable Development Goals including one related to clean water and sanitation for all by 2030. While progress has been made, two billion people, 26% of the world’s population, still lack access to safely managed drinking water. In addition, 3.6 billion people, or 46%, lack access to safely managed sanitation.

“In West Virginia, many households lack access to safe drinking water due to contamination from acid mine drainage. Access to sanitation is also an issue as many West Virginian households rely upon straight piping — a PVC pipe from the toilet to the yard or creek — or faulty septic systems for sanitation.

“Additionally, there is increasing national attention on ‘forever’ chemicals like PFAS and their impact on fresh water. These chemicals are linked to a range of health issues like cancer and don’t degrade over time. They are found in items such as cleaning products, firefighting foam and personal care products, and easily find their way into freshwater sources. The U.S. EPA is currently considering regulatory restrictions on PFAS in drinking water to reduce humans’ exposure to these harmful chemicals.” — Kevin Orner, assistant professor, Wadsworth Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, WVU Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources