Newswise — Dubai, Dec. 11, 2023 – The Wildlife Conservation President and CEO Monica Medina released the following concerning the latest version of the Global Stocktake posted today at the UN Climate Conference COP28:

“Anything less than a full phase out of fossil fuels is unacceptable at the conclusion of the UN climate conference, COP28. We are addicted to oil and gas and it’s killing us and our planet. Enough. The human rights of Indigenous Peoples, local communities, and marginalized groups—as well as future generations—are at stake. All the funding for loss and damage and to repair our broken relationship with nature won’t matter unless all nations commit to change their ways now.”

