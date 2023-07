Newswise — Well-being index (WBI) is a comprehensive measure of an individual's satisfaction with their career, social and community relationships, finances and health.

Researchers compared results from a Gallup national WBI survey to CDC cardiac death data, and found a nearly 14% higher cardiac death rate in counties ranked in the bottom 20% in WBI compared to those in the top 20%.

WBI remained significant even when controlling for income inequality and population health metrics.