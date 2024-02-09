“CoP14 is the most significant global biodiversity meeting since the adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) in Montreal in 2022.” CMS

Why CMS CoP14 Matters: Watch HERE.

Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Feb. 9, 2024 -- A Wildlife Conservation Society delegation is heading to the Convention on Migratory Species of Wild Animals CoP14, Feb. 12-17, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The WCS delegation will be led by Dr. Susan Lieberman, WCS VP of International Policy, and includes WCS scientists and experts from WCS International Policy, WCS Sharks and Rays, WCS Argentina, WCS Brazil, WCS Mongolia, WCS Afghanistan, WCS Temperate Asia, and WCS-EU.

Lieberman is available for interviews on all topics at CMS.

The 133 national governments or Parties to the treaty will come together in Samarkand to agree on strategies for the conservation of migratory species and their habitats.

CMS emphasizes: “CoP14 is the most significant global biodiversity meeting since the adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) in Montreal in 2022.”

Said Lieberman: “Decisions made by Party governments over the course of the meeting will have profound implications for the future of species and habitat conservation and sustainable development. We are urging Parties to fully integrate implementation of CMS with their implementation of the GBF.”

There are a number of species that are proposed to be included on the Appendices to CMS at CoP14 (CMS Appendix I provides maximum protection; and CMS Appendix II requires transboundary collaboration and cooperation).

In particular, WCS is working with its government and other partners in championing three proposals: one to include the Critically Endangered sand tiger shark (Carcharias taurus) in Appendices I and II; another to include two catfish of the Amazon basin (the gilded catfish or dorado, Brachyplatystoma rousseauxii, and the Laulao catfish also known as the Piramutaba or Manitoa) in Appendix II; and the third proposal is to include the guanaco (Lama guanaco), a species found in the Andes in South America, in Appendix II.

WCS will engage in policy discussions relevant to: ecological integrity and connectivity; wildlife disease and pathogen spillover; the threat of over-exploitation and trade (domestic and international) to migratory species; the impact of climate change on migratory species; Central Asian Migratory Mammals; African carnivores; jaguars; sharks and rays; and many other species and issues.

WCS CMS CoP 14 policy positions can be found here (noting that the French and Spanish are machine translations):

WCS CMS policy document (English)

WCS CMS policy document (French)

WCS CMS policy document (Spanish)

More on WCS and Catfish

Listen to a WCS Wild Audio podcast, including interviews with WCS Peru Country Director Mariana Montoya and VP of International Policy Sue Lieberman, on CMS CoP14 catfish proposals HERE.

More on WCS and Guanaco

Go HERE to learn about #GuanacoConnecta, a regional and multi-organizational initiative seeking to raise awareness about guanaco by highlighting its migratory nature to promote transboundary conservation strategies.

In the upcoming days, WCS activities at CMS CoP14 can be followed HERE.

Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS)

WCS combines the power of its zoos and an aquarium in New York City and a Global Conservation Program in more than 50 countries to achieve its mission to save wildlife and wild places. WCS runs the world’s largest conservation field program, protecting more than 50 percent of Earth’s known biodiversity; in partnership with governments, Indigenous People, Local Communities, and the private sector. It’s four zoos and aquarium (the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, and the New York Aquarium ) welcome more than 3.5 million visitors each year, inspiring generations to care for nature. Founded in 1895 as the New York Zoological Society, the organization is led (as of June 1, 2023) by President and CEO Monica P. Medina. Visit: newsroom.wcs.org. Follow: @WCSNewsroom. For more information: +1 (347) 840-1242. Listen to the WCS Wild Audio podcast HERE.