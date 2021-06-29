Coronavirus News Source

Thomas Jefferson University

Vaping Increases Susceptibility to Coronavirus in Mice

A new study finds that exposure to e-cigarette vapor leads to higher levels of the coronavirus receptor ACE-2 in lungs of mice, with nicotine enhancing that increase in male mice.
29-Jun-2021 2:00 PM EDT, by Thomas Jefferson University
favorite_border

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA – The use of e-cigarettes, or vaping, causes serious damage to the lungs. After the novel coronavirus responsible for the respiratory disease COVID-19 emerged last year, there have been ongoing concerns about how vaping might impact risk of infection and severity of symptoms. Some evidence shows an increased risk of COVID-19 among those who vape. Research also shows a higher COVID-19 mortality rate in men compared to women, and men are more likely to vape than women. However, there is no evidence to link these two observations.

New research from Jefferson sheds light on this by showing that exposure to e-cigarette vapor increases levels of the coronavirus receptor in the lungs of male mice, particularly when nicotine is present in the vapor. This could make it easier for the virus to infect. The findings were published in Journal of Investigative Medicine on April 29.

Using the spike-like protein on its surface like a key, the novel coronavirus binds to the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE-2) receptor found in the lining of our airways, and unlocks its path into our lung cells.

“It’s been shown that cigarette smokers have higher levels of ACE-2 in their lungs and that smoking is a known risk factor for developing lung disease and infection,” says Pawan Sharma, PhD and co-senior author of the study. “We wanted to see if a similar effect is seen with e-cigarettes or vaping, and whether any effects observed are different between male and females.” 

The researchers housed female or male mice in a box attached to an automated system that delivered precisely controlled amounts of e-cigarette vapor, with or without nicotine, for 30 min, twice a day for 21 days. Compared to control mice that breathed room air, mice exposed to e-cigarette vapor had inflammation of their lung tissue and reduced lung function, confirming the dangers of vaping. These effects were observed whether or not nicotine was added to the vapor, pointing to the inherently harmful nature of the chemicals found in e-cigarette vapor.

There was also an increase in the levels of the ACE-2 receptor in the lungs of vapor-exposed mice, male and female. Though this was not tested in the current study, higher levels of ACE-2 receptor could make it easier for the virus to enter the airways, increasing susceptibility to infection.

Interestingly, the presence of nicotine in the vapor further enhanced the increase in ACE-2 specifically in male mice. The researchers are the first to demonstrate this potential sex-difference in the effect of vaping and nicotine exposure on ACE-2 levels in vivo. Though further research is needed to understand the complexity of risk factors for COVID-19, this result sheds light on important physiological differences that make one sex potentially more vulnerable.

“Our findings provide rationale for looking at the effect of vaping on ACE-2 levels in the lungs of humans,” says Dr. Sharma. “If a similar induction of ACE-2 is seen, it provides further evidence for vaping being a risk factor for COVID-19 and can help us understand how to prevent and mitigate infection in this population.”

One of the authors (Dr. Amir A. Zeki) is an associate editor of Journal of Investigative Medicine. Dr. Zeki is also co-founder of InVixa, Inc. a private startup company working to develop inhaled therapies for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. The authors report no other conflicts of interest.

Article Reference: Vegi Naidu , Amir A. Zeki, Pawan Sharma, “Sex differences in the induction of angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE-2) in mouse lungs after e-cigarette vapor exposure and its relevance to COVID-19”, DOI: 10.1136/jim-2020-001768, Journal of Investigative Medicine, 2021

 

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Investigative Medicine

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Public Health Respiratory Diseases and Disorders Smoking Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
vaping ace-2 receptor Coronavirus
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5897
Newswise: UC San Diego Health Adopts SMART Health Card for Digital Vaccine Records
Released: 29-Jun-2021 6:05 PM EDT
UC San Diego Health Adopts SMART Health Card for Digital Vaccine Records
 University of California San Diego Health

UC San Diego Health is now offering a verifiable digital vaccine record to its patients who have or will receive a COVID-19 vaccine. These secure online records, otherwise known as a SMART health card, can be accessed directly from the MyUCSDChart patient portal.

Comment
Released: 29-Jun-2021 5:50 PM EDT
College Students Experience Significant Grief Reactions During Global Pandemic
 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

A new study shows that colleges students are experiencing significant grief reactions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

24-Jun-2021 10:35 AM EDT
Counties With State Prisons Had 11% More First-Wave COVID-19 Cases
University of Wisconsin-Madison

MADISON – The presence of a state prison in a county was associated with 11% more COVID-19 cases through July 1, 2020, according to a new study from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Comment
Newswise: Institute of Human Virology Member Joins Scientific Advisory Committee of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations
Released: 29-Jun-2021 2:25 PM EDT
Institute of Human Virology Member Joins Scientific Advisory Committee of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations
 Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) announced that Alash'le Abimiku, PhD, Professor of Medicine of the Institute of Human Virology (IHV) at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, a Global Virus Network (GVN) Center of Excellence, will join their Scientific Advisory Committee for three-years.

Comment
Released: 29-Jun-2021 2:05 PM EDT
COVID-19: Reduced sense of taste and smell lingers
 Aarhus University

Patients with mild Covid-19 infections experience a significantly increased longer lasting reduced sense of taste and smell.

Comment
Released: 29-Jun-2021 2:00 PM EDT
Vaping Increases Susceptibility to Coronavirus in Mice
 Thomas Jefferson University

A new study finds that exposure to e-cigarette vapor leads to higher levels of the coronavirus receptor ACE-2 in lungs of mice, with nicotine enhancing that increase in male mice.

Comment
Released: 29-Jun-2021 12:10 PM EDT
Reported Cases of Myocarditis in Younger Men Following COVID-19 Vaccination are Rare; Vaccination Remains Important
 Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic researchers are taking a close look at rare cases of inflammation of the heart muscle, or myocarditis, in young men who developed symptoms shortly after receiving the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccines. Several recent studies suggest that health care professionals should watch for hypersensitivity myocarditis as a rare adverse reaction to being vaccinated for COVID-19. However, researchers stress that this awareness should not diminish overall confidence in vaccination during the current pandemic.

Comment
Newswise: University of Miami Researchers are Conducting a Pilot Study to Detect Variants of the Novel Coronavirus. In the Latest Sequencing of Specimens, the Team Recently Detected 2 Delta Variants Among Other Variants of Concern.
Released: 29-Jun-2021 11:45 AM EDT
University of Miami Researchers are Conducting a Pilot Study to Detect Variants of the Novel Coronavirus. In the Latest Sequencing of Specimens, the Team Recently Detected 2 Delta Variants Among Other Variants of Concern.
 University of Miami Health System, Miller School of Medicine

Comment
Newswise: Butterfly Effect Can Double Travel of Virus-Laden Droplets
25-Jun-2021 9:25 AM EDT
Butterfly Effect Can Double Travel of Virus-Laden Droplets
American Institute of Physics (AIP)

In Physics of Fluids, investigators from the University of Florida and Lebanese American University carried out detailed computer simulations to test a mathematical theory they developed previously. They found nearly identical exhalations could spread in different directions when miniscule initial variations are substantially amplified by turbulence. This is the so-called butterfly effect.

Comment
Newswise: Reopening Anxiety? Here’s How to Overcome it According to University of Kentucky Experts
Released: 29-Jun-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Reopening Anxiety? Here’s How to Overcome it According to University of Kentucky Experts
 University of Kentucky

For nearly a year, we relied on masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now, many are removing the facial coverings, but that doesn’t mean it will be easy to shed the anxiety that accompanies a global pandemic. If you’re having difficulty coping with this added stress, psychology experts at the University of Kentucky say you’re not alone.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5897

close
1.91834