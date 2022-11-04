To better understand the mass poisonings from pharmaceuticals to which diethylene glycol was mistakenly added, toxicologists examined how the metabolite diglycolic acid accumulates in kidney cells and specifically what role, if any, sodium dicarboxylate transporters play. The results of that study are a ToxSpotlight article, “Role of Plasma Membrane Dicarboxylate Transporters in the Uptake and Toxicity of Diglycolic Acid, a Metabolite of Diethylene Glycol, in Human Proximal Tubule Cells,” in the November 2022 issue of Toxicological Sciences (ToxSci).

The other November 2022 ToxSpotlight article, “St. John’s Wort Exacerbates Acetaminophen-Induced Liver Injury by Activation of PXR and CYP-Mediated Bioactivation,” investigates how St. John’s wort interacts with high levels of acetaminophen to determine whether St. John’s wort may temper or exacerbate the severe hepatotoxicity caused be excessive use of acetaminophen.

Both ToxSpotlight articles are free to read for nonsubscribers and appear alongside six other research papers:

ToxSci Volume 190, Issue #1, as well as all past issues, is available on the ToxSci website.

