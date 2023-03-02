Article title: 17β-estradiol promotes sex-specific dysfunction in isolated human arterioles

Authors: Gopika SenthilKumar, Boran Katunaric, Henry Bordas-Murphy, Micaela Young, Erin L. Doren, Mary E. Schulz, Michael E. Widlansky, Julie K. Freed

From the authors: “To our knowledge, this is the first study to report sex-specific detrimental effects of chronic estrogen on human microvascular reactivity. These findings may offer insight into the increased [cardiovascular disease] risk associated with estrogen use in both cis- and trans-females.”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.