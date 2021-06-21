The American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine are working to raise awareness of one of the most common sleep problems with Insomnia Awareness Night on June 22, 2021.

New research from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), shows nearly 70% of Americans who sleep with a bed partner report that their partner snores while sleeping. Since snoring can be an indicator of sleep apnea, the AASM is asking...

According to a recent survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), Americans are losing sleep due to the pandemic but not pursuing help at a sleep center. That is why the AASM is educating the public about how visiting a sleep center is...

The coronavirus pandemic continues to have a negative impact on our sleep, according to new findings from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

Think twice before drinking that holiday nightcap. According to a recent survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), a vast 68% of Americans have lost sleep due to drinking alcohol past bedtime. With the holidays approaching, the AASM...

A survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) finds that 45% of Americans struggle to stay awake while driving a car, posing a risk to fellow drivers. To commemorate Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, the AASM provides tips to achieve...

More than one-fifth (22%) of Americans report they are more tired than usual during the World Series, according to an American Academy of Sleep Medicine survey. Hit a home run with sleep during the championship baseball series with these tips.

A survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) finds that 32% of Americans are more tired than usual the day after election night. Poor sleep on election night is fueled by later bedtimes, blue light exposure and the physical and mental...

