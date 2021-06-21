Our News on Newswise
Insomnia Awareness Night to Shed Light on Impact of Sleeplessness
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine are working to raise awareness of one of the most common sleep problems with Insomnia Awareness Night on June 22, 2021.
21-Jun-2021 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Is it more than a snore? Recognizing sleep apnea warning signs
New research from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), shows nearly 70% of Americans who sleep with a bed partner report that their partner snores while sleeping. Since snoring can be an indicator of sleep apnea, the AASM is asking...
8-Jun-2021 10:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Treating Sleep Disorders is Safe and Effective
According to a recent survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), Americans are losing sleep due to the pandemic but not pursuing help at a sleep center. That is why the AASM is educating the public about how visiting a sleep center is...
17-May-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Americans continue struggling for a good night’s sleep during the pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic continues to have a negative impact on our sleep, according to new findings from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.
13-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
68% of Americans lose sleep to drinking alcohol, survey says
Think twice before drinking that holiday nightcap. According to a recent survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), a vast 68% of Americans have lost sleep due to drinking alcohol past bedtime. With the holidays approaching, the AASM...
16-Nov-2020 10:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
Drivers beware – nearly half of Americans admit to drowsy driving
A survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) finds that 45% of Americans struggle to stay awake while driving a car, posing a risk to fellow drivers. To commemorate Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, the AASM provides tips to achieve...
26-Oct-2020 10:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Survey says: Baseball fans are losing sleep
More than one-fifth (22%) of Americans report they are more tired than usual during the World Series, according to an American Academy of Sleep Medicine survey. Hit a home run with sleep during the championship baseball series with these tips.
20-Oct-2020 2:40 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Nearly One in Three Americans Sacrifice Sleep on Election Night
A survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) finds that 32% of Americans are more tired than usual the day after election night. Poor sleep on election night is fueled by later bedtimes, blue light exposure and the physical and mental...
14-Oct-2020 12:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Patient Safety Week: Sleep Experts Available for Interviews to Discuss Sleep Center Safety, and Why Sleep is Essential to Health
10-Mar-2021 12:30 PM EST
Ditching the daylight saving time change for better sleep, health and safety
If the month of March has you dreading the night when we “spring forward” to daylight saving time, you’re not alone. More than half of Americans say they’re tired after the time change, and 63% of Americans say that they support the...
8-Mar-2021 7:00 AM EST
Missing the mark with melatonin: Finding the best treatment for insomnia
10-Feb-2021 11:05 AM EST
Healthy sleep and immune response to COVID-19 vaccination
13-Jan-2021 12:40 PM EST
Resolve to achieve healthy sleep in 2021
According to a recent survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, 85% of U.S. adults do not get the recommended seven hours or more of sleep every night. With the new year comes the opportunity for Americans to reset habits to include making...
21-Dec-2020 9:35 AM EST