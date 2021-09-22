Our News on Newswise
146th Annual Meeting of the ANA to Focus on Research and Development of Neurologic Disease Therapeutics
ANA's Virtual Annual Meeting will offer scientific symposia highlighting cutting-edge research in neurology, Interactive Workshops that spotlight advances across the full spectrum of neurologic and neuroscience subspecialties, and Professional...
22-Sep-2021
American Neurological Association Announces Winners of 2021
The American Neurological Association (ANA), has announced the recipients of its 2021 scientific awards, to be presented during the 146th ANA Annual Meeting, held virtually October 17 - 19, 2021, with an Opening Symposium on October 16.
26-Jul-2021
Rare Neurological Disorder Documented Following COVID-19 Vaccination
In two separate articles in the Annals of Neurology, clinicians in India and England report cases of a rare neurological disorder called Guillain-Barré syndrome after individuals were vaccinated against COVID-19.
21-Jun-2021
American Neurological Association’s First-Ever All-Virtual, Interactive Meeting Attracts Record Attendance from 47 Countries With Special Focus on Early Career Researchers
The 145th Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association, its first-ever virtual, interactive event, was attended by 1,421 members and guests from 46 countries and the U.S.A., a greater number than attended any Meeting in recent years. The...
22-Oct-2020
ANA Posts Abstracts to be presented at Annual Meeting
25-Sep-2020
145th Annual Meeting of ANA to feature Pre-event Social Justice Symposium
ANA demonstrates commitment to diversity and inclusion in neurology and neuroscience by kicking-off the 145th Annual Meeting with Social Justice Symposium.
23-Sep-2020
American Neurological Association Hosts First-EverAll-Virtual Annual Meeting
This is the 145th year for ANA's Annual Meeting, and is the first one ever to be held virtually. It will still feature the latest groundbreaking science and research in the field of academic neurology and neuroscience.
2-Sep-2020
American Neurological Association Announces Recipients of 2020 Awards for Outstanding Accomplishments in Academic Neurology
The American Neurological Association (ANA), has announced the winners of its 2020 scientific awards, to be presented during the 145th ANA Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually from October 4 - 9, 2020.
26-Aug-2020
