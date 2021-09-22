Mt. Laurel, NJ USA

146th Annual Meeting of the ANA to Focus on Research and Development of Neurologic Disease Therapeutics

ANA's Virtual Annual Meeting will offer scientific symposia highlighting cutting-edge research in neurology, Interactive Workshops that spotlight advances across the full spectrum of neurologic and neuroscience subspecialties, and Professional...
American Neurological Association Announces Winners of 2021

The American Neurological Association (ANA), has announced the recipients of its 2021 scientific awards, to be presented during the 146th ANA Annual Meeting, held virtually October 17 - 19, 2021, with an Opening Symposium on October 16.
Rare Neurological Disorder Documented Following COVID-19 Vaccination

In two separate articles in the Annals of Neurology, clinicians in India and England report cases of a rare neurological disorder called Guillain-Barré syndrome after individuals were vaccinated against COVID-19.
American Neurological Association’s First-Ever All-Virtual, Interactive Meeting Attracts Record Attendance from 47 Countries With Special Focus on Early Career Researchers

The 145th Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association, its first-ever virtual, interactive event, was attended by 1,421 members and guests from 46 countries and the U.S.A., a greater number than attended any Meeting in recent years. The...
145th Annual Meeting of ANA to feature Pre-event Social Justice Symposium

ANA demonstrates commitment to diversity and inclusion in neurology and neuroscience by kicking-off the 145th Annual Meeting with Social Justice Symposium.
American Neurological Association Hosts First-EverAll-Virtual Annual Meeting

This is the 145th year for ANA's Annual Meeting, and is the first one ever to be held virtually. It will still feature the latest groundbreaking science and research in the field of academic neurology and neuroscience.
American Neurological Association Announces Recipients of 2020 Awards for Outstanding Accomplishments in Academic Neurology

The American Neurological Association (ANA), has announced the winners of its 2020 scientific awards, to be presented during the 145th ANA Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually from October 4 - 9, 2020.
From advances in stroke and dementia to movement disorders and epilepsy, the American Neurological Association has been the vanguard of research since 1875 as the premier professional society of academic neurologists and neuroscientists devoted to understanding and treating diseases of the nervous system.

