ANA's Virtual Annual Meeting will offer scientific symposia highlighting cutting-edge research in neurology, Interactive Workshops that spotlight advances across the full spectrum of neurologic and neuroscience subspecialties, and Professional...

Add to Favorites

The American Neurological Association (ANA), has announced the recipients of its 2021 scientific awards, to be presented during the 146th ANA Annual Meeting, held virtually October 17 - 19, 2021, with an Opening Symposium on October 16.

Add to Favorites

In two separate articles in the Annals of Neurology, clinicians in India and England report cases of a rare neurological disorder called Guillain-Barré syndrome after individuals were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Add to Favorites

The 145th Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association, its first-ever virtual, interactive event, was attended by 1,421 members and guests from 46 countries and the U.S.A., a greater number than attended any Meeting in recent years. The...

Add to Favorites



Add to Favorites

ANA demonstrates commitment to diversity and inclusion in neurology and neuroscience by kicking-off the 145th Annual Meeting with Social Justice Symposium.

Add to Favorites

This is the 145th year for ANA's Annual Meeting, and is the first one ever to be held virtually. It will still feature the latest groundbreaking science and research in the field of academic neurology and neuroscience.

Add to Favorites

The American Neurological Association (ANA), has announced the winners of its 2020 scientific awards, to be presented during the 145th ANA Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually from October 4 - 9, 2020.

Add to Favorites