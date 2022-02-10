CTO Plus 2022 will feature the latest research and techniques for chronic total occlusions (CTO) as well as complex percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI). The annual conference, organized by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF), will...

Add to Favorites

The program for THT 2022: Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics is now available online. THT is the first-ever conference on technology and heart failure therapeutics from the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF). The meeting, which...

Add to Favorites

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is pleased to announce that Lungpacer Medical, a clinical stage medical device company pioneering a diaphragm pacing therapy system for critically ill patients who require mechanical ventilation, has won...

Add to Favorites

SWISS-APERO is the first randomized clinical trial comparing Amulet with the new generation Watchman FLX device in terms of residual left atrial appendage (LAA) patency after percutaneous LAA closure (LAAC) as evaluated by 45-day cardiac computed...

Add to Favorites

Utilizing a magnetically-controlled capsule endoscopy system, the double-blind, randomized OPT-PEACE trial found that nearly all patients receiving antiplatelet therapy developed evidence of abnormal gastrointestinal (GI) mucosal findings on capsule...

Add to Favorites

Results from the largest randomized trial available comparing different closure device strategies following transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) found that a plug-based vascular closure technique had a shorter time to hemostasis but a...

Add to Favorites

An economic analysis of data from PARTNER 3, a randomized trial comparing transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) in patients with severe aortic stenosis and low surgical risk, found that despite...

Add to Favorites

Results from SUGAR, a randomized, controlled, multicenter trial conducted exclusively in patients with diabetes mellitus (DM) and with minimum exclusion criteria, found that amphilimus-eluting stents (AES) were superior to zotarolimus-eluting stents...

Add to Favorites