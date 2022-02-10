New York, NY USA

CTO Plus 2022 Will Feature Expanded Program

CTO Plus 2022 will feature the latest research and techniques for chronic total occlusions (CTO) as well as complex percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI). The annual conference, organized by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF), will...
THT, CRF’s First-Ever Conference on Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics, Will Take Place February 1-2, 2022

The program for THT 2022: Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics is now available online. THT is the first-ever conference on technology and heart failure therapeutics from the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF). The meeting, which...
Lungpacer Medical Wins TCT 2021 Shark Tank Innovation Competition

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is pleased to announce that Lungpacer Medical, a clinical stage medical device company pioneering a diaphragm pacing therapy system for critically ill patients who require mechanical ventilation, has won...
Trial Compares Two Devices Used For Percutaneous Left Atrial Appendage Closure

SWISS-APERO is the first randomized clinical trial comparing Amulet with the new generation Watchman FLX device in terms of residual left atrial appendage (LAA) patency after percutaneous LAA closure (LAAC) as evaluated by 45-day cardiac computed...
Study Examines Differences in Gastrointestinal Effects of Antiplatelet Regimens After PCI

Utilizing a magnetically-controlled capsule endoscopy system, the double-blind, randomized OPT-PEACE trial found that nearly all patients receiving antiplatelet therapy developed evidence of abnormal gastrointestinal (GI) mucosal findings on capsule...
Randomized Study Examines Outcomes of Plug-based and Suture-based Vascular Closure Following TAVR Procedures

Results from the largest randomized trial available comparing different closure device strategies following transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) found that a plug-based vascular closure technique had a shorter time to hemostasis but a...
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement is Cost Effective Compared With Surgical Replacement for Low-Risk Patients

An economic analysis of data from PARTNER 3, a randomized trial comparing transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) in patients with severe aortic stenosis and low surgical risk, found that despite...
Patients With Diabetes Undergoing PCI Have Less Target Lesion Failure With Amphilimus-eluting Stents

Results from SUGAR, a randomized, controlled, multicenter trial conducted exclusively in patients with diabetes mellitus (DM) and with minimum exclusion criteria, found that amphilimus-eluting stents (AES) were superior to zotarolimus-eluting stents...
CRF to Hold Free Seminar on Living with Heart Failure for Patients and Caregivers

CRF will hold a free seminar, “Broken Hearts: Living with Heart Failure,” on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 for heart failure patients and caregivers at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. The seminar will focus on providing both patients and caregivers a...
The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 25 years, CRF has helped pioneer innovations in interventional cardiology and has educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease.

CRF works to identify, develop and promote the latest advancements in the treatment of heart and vascular disease. By covering all aspects of the research continuum, we’re able to accelerate the speed with which breakthrough therapies reach patients through doctors, improving survival rates and quality of life for patients worldwide.

CRF carries out its mission by pursuing three basic goals:

Innovate
The CRF Skirball Center for Innovation guides early ideas and innovations through comprehensive preclinical research programs to introduce practical clinical therapies to patients.

Investigate
The CRF Clinical Trials Center plans and executes clinical investigations from first-in-man studies to large, multicenter, international trials and provides expert, independent qualitative and quantitative analyses of clinical and imaging data.

Educate
The CRF Center for Education trains practitioners in advanced techniques and innovations at more than 50 educational meetings and conferences each year, including the annual Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) scientific symposium.

CRF is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

Contacts

Irma Damhuis
Director, External Relations

 idamhuis@crf.org

646-434-4690

Judy Romero
Associate Director, External Relations

 jromero@crf.org

646-434-4608

David Harrison
Harrison Communications

 david@harrisoncommunications.net

410-804-1728
