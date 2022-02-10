Our News on Newswise
CTO Plus 2022 Will Feature Expanded Program
CTO Plus 2022 will feature the latest research and techniques for chronic total occlusions (CTO) as well as complex percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI). The annual conference, organized by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF), will...
THT, CRF’s First-Ever Conference on Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics, Will Take Place February 1-2, 2022
The program for THT 2022: Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics is now available online. THT is the first-ever conference on technology and heart failure therapeutics from the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF). The meeting, which...
Lungpacer Medical Wins TCT 2021 Shark Tank Innovation Competition
The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is pleased to announce that Lungpacer Medical, a clinical stage medical device company pioneering a diaphragm pacing therapy system for critically ill patients who require mechanical ventilation, has won...
Trial Compares Two Devices Used For Percutaneous Left Atrial Appendage Closure
SWISS-APERO is the first randomized clinical trial comparing Amulet with the new generation Watchman FLX device in terms of residual left atrial appendage (LAA) patency after percutaneous LAA closure (LAAC) as evaluated by 45-day cardiac computed...
Study Examines Differences in Gastrointestinal Effects of Antiplatelet Regimens After PCI
Utilizing a magnetically-controlled capsule endoscopy system, the double-blind, randomized OPT-PEACE trial found that nearly all patients receiving antiplatelet therapy developed evidence of abnormal gastrointestinal (GI) mucosal findings on capsule...
Randomized Study Examines Outcomes of Plug-based and Suture-based Vascular Closure Following TAVR Procedures
Results from the largest randomized trial available comparing different closure device strategies following transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) found that a plug-based vascular closure technique had a shorter time to hemostasis but a...
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement is Cost Effective Compared With Surgical Replacement for Low-Risk Patients
An economic analysis of data from PARTNER 3, a randomized trial comparing transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) in patients with severe aortic stenosis and low surgical risk, found that despite...
Patients With Diabetes Undergoing PCI Have Less Target Lesion Failure With Amphilimus-eluting Stents
Results from SUGAR, a randomized, controlled, multicenter trial conducted exclusively in patients with diabetes mellitus (DM) and with minimum exclusion criteria, found that amphilimus-eluting stents (AES) were superior to zotarolimus-eluting stents...
CRF to Hold Free Seminar on Living with Heart Failure for Patients and Caregivers
CRF will hold a free seminar, “Broken Hearts: Living with Heart Failure,” on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 for heart failure patients and caregivers at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. The seminar will focus on providing both patients and caregivers a...
