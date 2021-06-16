Case Western Reserve University researchers studying prions—misfolded proteins that cause lethal incurable diseases—have identified for the first time surface features of human prions responsible for their replication in the brain.

The discovery of the Lowland Cichlid (Herichthys carpintis) spells bad news for natural-resource managers and conservationists already contending with the Rio Grande Cichlid, especially in Louisiana.

In a new study, supported by a five-year, $6.4 million grant from the National Eye Institute of the National Institutes of Health, researchers from Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals and the Jaeb Center for Health Research, aim to...

Researchers from Case Western Reserve University have identified a potential new approach to better controlling epileptic seizures. Lin Mei, professor and chair of the Department of Neurosciences at the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine, who...

For AI to continue to transform cancer diagnoses, researchers will have to prove that the success of their machine-learning tools can be reproduced from site to site and among different patient populations. Biomedical engineering researchers at Case...

A team of researchers from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences interviewed 174 families to examine the use of health, medical and social services for youth with autism

Using ultra-high field magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to map the brains of people with Down syndrome (DS), researchers from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals and other institutions detected subtle differences...

Medical researchers from Case Western Reserve University, New York University (NYU), and University Hospitals have been awarded a five-year, $3 million National Cancer Institute grant to develop and apply artificial intelligence (AI) tools for...

