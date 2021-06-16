Our News on Newswise
Unraveling the Origin of Alzheimer’s Disease
Case Western Reserve University researchers studying prions—misfolded proteins that cause lethal incurable diseases—have identified for the first time surface features of human prions responsible for their replication in the brain.
New invasive fish discovered, threatening waters of southern United States
The discovery of the Lowland Cichlid (Herichthys carpintis) spells bad news for natural-resource managers and conservationists already contending with the Rio Grande Cichlid, especially in Louisiana.
Case Western Reserve-led research team aims to determine which diabetic individuals can successfully donate corneas for transplant (and which should not)
In a new study, supported by a five-year, $6.4 million grant from the National Eye Institute of the National Institutes of Health, researchers from Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals and the Jaeb Center for Health Research, aim to...
Case Western Reserve researchers identify potential new approach to better controlling epileptic seizures
Researchers from Case Western Reserve University have identified a potential new approach to better controlling epileptic seizures. Lin Mei, professor and chair of the Department of Neurosciences at the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine, who...
Bringing medical AI closer to reality
For AI to continue to transform cancer diagnoses, researchers will have to prove that the success of their machine-learning tools can be reproduced from site to site and among different patient populations. Biomedical engineering researchers at Case...
Examining the ‘service cliff’ for youth with autism and their family caregivers
A team of researchers from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences interviewed 174 families to examine the use of health, medical and social services for youth with autism
Ultra-high field MRI detects subtle differences in structure and function of brain’s ‘hippocampus’ in people with Down syndrome
Using ultra-high field magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to map the brains of people with Down syndrome (DS), researchers from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals and other institutions detected subtle differences...
Case Western Reserve awarded $3 million National Cancer Institute grant to apply AI to immunotherapy in lung cancer patients
Medical researchers from Case Western Reserve University, New York University (NYU), and University Hospitals have been awarded a five-year, $3 million National Cancer Institute grant to develop and apply artificial intelligence (AI) tools for...
Protecting biological diversity and climate isn't always the same thing: making policy and plans to do both—the historic work of two international science organizations, from a biologist's perspective
9-Jun-2021 7:05 PM EDT
Prof. Ayesha Bell Hardaway available to discuss U.S. Justice Department announcement of federal investigation into Louisville Police Department
26-Apr-2021 5:00 PM EDT
Staying safe on Pandemic Halloween
28-Oct-2020 10:00 AM EDT
Could abortion become illegal in America? With Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation, all signs point to 'yes'
13-Oct-2020 3:35 PM EDT
Prof. Sharona Hoffman available to discuss Trump administration's decision to strip C.D.C. of control of coronavirus data
15-Jul-2020 4:10 PM EDT
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana's 'Heartbeat bill,' Roe v. Wade remains intact
29-Jun-2020 12:05 PM EDT
Law expert available to discuss the Trump Administration asking Supreme Court to strike down Affordable Care Act
26-Jun-2020 11:05 AM EDT
Hospital patients can do their part in COVID-19 fight
A clinical researcher, who has studied the lack of hygiene practices among hospital patients, is urging not just hospitals—but those who end up there—to do more to fight against the novel coronavirus, which had infected more than 2 million...
16-Apr-2020 7:00 AM EDT