The Federation of State Medical Boards’ Board of Directors released statement in response to a dramatic increase in the dissemination of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation and disinformation by physicians and other health care professionals on...

The Federation of State Medical Boards’ Board of Directors released a statement affirming its commitment to supporting an equitable health care system

The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) has launched the Task Force on Health Equity and Medical Regulation. The Task Force will evaluate education and training programs to assist state medical and osteopathic boards in identifying...

The FSMB Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB), has awarded four organizations a total of $100,000 in grant funding for projects to study the way states and health systems have responded to health care...

The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) released today a video recording of “Health Equity and Medical Regulation: How Disparities are Impacting U.S. Health Care Quality and Delivery and Why it Matters" – a symposium it hosted on January...

A new online platform to help mobilize volunteer health care professionals to treat patients during COVID-19 has officially launched, just as the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing across the country. Provider Bridge...

The Federation of State Medical Boards’ Board of Directors released the following statement in response to reports from a number of state medical boards of complaints they are receiving about physicians and physician assistants failing to wear...

The Federation of State Medical Boards is launching a virtual education program on topics of interest to the world of medical regulation. The series will feature six presentations from experts on topics such as physician sexual misconduct, consumer...

