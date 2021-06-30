Edison, NJ USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: MelissaFlores-Before.jpg

New Jersey Woman Experiences Great Success after Bariatric Surgery Despite COVID-19 Obstacles

Some people who have had bariatric surgery are uncomfortable discussing it, but Melissa Flores, 27, feels differently. After losing over 100 pounds since she underwent gastric sleeve surgery in June 2020, Melissa has become an advocate for this...
30-Jun-2021 9:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute Announces Class of 2021 Fellowship and Residency Program Graduates

Graduating fellows are, Ashley Kakkanatt, M.D. (Brain Injury); Aakash Thakral, M.D. (Pain Medicine). The 2021 residency graduates are, Mina Gayed, D.O.; Eric Liu, D.O.; Tomas Salazar, M.D.; Mina Shenouda, M.D.
29-Jun-2021 1:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: CDI-DickThomas-NTMpaper-Explainer3.jpg

Hackensack Meridian CDI Scientists Discover New Tuberculosis Treatment Pathway

The compound TA-C is metabolized by TB bacteria – weakening the germ from within like a ‘Trojan horse’ attack
29-Jun-2021 10:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: CircleofCompassion2020_small.jpg

Hackensack Meridian Health Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Circle of Compassion Team Member Financial Assistance Program

Hackensack Meridian Health is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its Circle of Compassion program, which provides timely and equitable financial assistance to team members affected by a disaster or emergent, personal monetary hardship. Through...
28-Jun-2021 4:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: DarshanaDesaiM.D.MaternityServices-JFKUMC.png

JFK University Medical Center Foundation Receives Generous Pledge in Memory of Beloved Mother’s Life and Legacy

JFK University Medical Center Foundation Receives Generous Pledge in Memory of Beloved Mother’s Life and Legacy
28-Jun-2021 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: SOM-WinterGarden-Stock.jpg

Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine Continues Grant Program to Help Boost Promising Early Research

Grants totaling $100,000 to support research targeting cancer, fungal infections, diabetes, concussions
28-Jun-2021 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: NahomiEnrico.PNG

Hackensack University Medical Center Breast Surgeons Demonstrate Accuracy of New Technology for Marking Location of Cancerous Lymph Nodes

Breast surgeons at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center have a new tool that allows them to pinpoint breast tumors more easily, with many benefits to the patient.
28-Jun-2021 1:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: skin.png

Skin Cancer & Melanoma

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. Doing a monthly at home self-check of your skin can help you spot changes. Learn how to spot lesions and skin changes from Mountainside Medical Center.
28-Jun-2021 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals - Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 34,100 team members, and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, four hospitals among the top 10 in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Health Care” in the nation, and the number one “Best Place to Work for Women.” The network was also named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2018” list.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of 60 students in 2018 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. More than 4,000 applicants applied for the second class which will consist of approximately 90 students. The school will address a growing shortage of physicians and dramatic changes in health care delivery. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Edna Arguello
PR Manager

edna.arguello@hmhn.org

201-525-8833

Seth Augenstein
Manager, Marketing and Communications

 Seth.Augenstein@hackensackmeridian.org

973-275-4319

Ashley Calle

 Ashley.Calle@hackensackmeridian.org

Theresa Dowd

 Theresa.Dowd@hackensackmeridian.org

Benjamin Goldstein
Director

 Benjamin.Goldstein@hmhn.org

Philip Hartman
Manager, Public Relations/Communications

 philip.hartman@hackensackmeridian.org

908-281-1513

Mary Jo Layton
Manager, Media Relations

 Maryjo.Layton@hackensackmeridian.org

848-888-4513

Chiara Marababol
Marketing Director

 Chiara.Marababol@mountainsidehosp.com

973-259-3415

Michael McCauley
Vice President

 Michael.McCauley@hackensackmeridian.org

848-888-4511

Mary McGeever
Manager PR/Communications

 Mary.Mcgeever@hackensackmeridian.org

Eric Muench

 Eric.Muench@hackensackmeridian.org

Lauren Samman
Administrative Director, Marketing and Public Relations

 Lauren.ZSamman@HackensackUMCPV.com

201-383-1018

Danielle Woodruffe

 danielle.woodruffe@hmhn.org

201.249.4838
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.87731