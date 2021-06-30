Our News on Newswise
New Jersey Woman Experiences Great Success after Bariatric Surgery Despite COVID-19 Obstacles
Some people who have had bariatric surgery are uncomfortable discussing it, but Melissa Flores, 27, feels differently. After losing over 100 pounds since she underwent gastric sleeve surgery in June 2020, Melissa has become an advocate for this...
30-Jun-2021
Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute Announces Class of 2021 Fellowship and Residency Program Graduates
Graduating fellows are, Ashley Kakkanatt, M.D. (Brain Injury); Aakash Thakral, M.D. (Pain Medicine). The 2021 residency graduates are, Mina Gayed, D.O.;
Eric Liu, D.O.; Tomas Salazar, M.D.; Mina Shenouda, M.D.
29-Jun-2021
Hackensack Meridian CDI Scientists Discover New Tuberculosis Treatment Pathway
The compound TA-C is metabolized by TB bacteria – weakening the germ from within like a ‘Trojan horse’ attack
29-Jun-2021
Hackensack Meridian Health Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Circle of Compassion Team Member Financial Assistance Program
Hackensack Meridian Health is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its Circle of Compassion program, which provides timely and equitable financial assistance to team members affected by a disaster or emergent, personal monetary hardship. Through...
28-Jun-2021
JFK University Medical Center Foundation Receives Generous Pledge in Memory of Beloved Mother’s Life and Legacy
28-Jun-2021
Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine Continues Grant Program to Help Boost Promising Early Research
Grants totaling $100,000 to support research targeting cancer, fungal infections, diabetes, concussions
28-Jun-2021
Hackensack University Medical Center Breast Surgeons Demonstrate Accuracy of New Technology for Marking Location of Cancerous Lymph Nodes
Breast surgeons at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center have a new tool that allows them to pinpoint breast tumors more easily, with many benefits to the patient.
28-Jun-2021
Skin Cancer & Melanoma
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. Doing a monthly at home self-check of your skin can help you spot changes. Learn how to spot lesions and skin changes from Mountainside Medical Center.
28-Jun-2021
What’s it really like to live with the cognitive decline and memory loss of Alzheimer's Disease? Families & experts from the Center for Memory Loss & Brain Health share their experiences and knowledge
28-Jun-2021
FDA to Decide on Alzheimer's Drug Approval - During National Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month
6-Jun-2021
Making Sense of the New Masking Guidelines
18-May-2021
Colon Expert to Discuss Screening Age Lowered to 45
18-May-2021
During National Women’s Health Week, May 9-15: Top Tips for Women Who Do it All!
7-May-2021
Happy Mother's Day for Mom Who Received the Gift of Life From Her Daughter
A loving & doting daughter saves the live of her mother in desperate need of a kidney transplant as well as the life of a Minnesota woman.
5-May-2021
HPV Vaccine...the results are in.
29-Apr-2021
Sperm Retrieval and IVF Help Couple Realize Dream of Conceiving A Biological Child - National Infertility Awareness Week
22-Apr-2021