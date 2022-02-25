Our News on Newswise
New Data Finds Tumor Treating Fields Initiates Downstream Anti-Tumor Response
St. Helier, Jersey – Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced that a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI) finds treatment with Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) mediated cell disruption activates the immune system and...
25-Feb-2022 12:25 PM EST
Novocure™ Establishes Initial Clinical Centers of Excellence for Treatment of Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme with Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields)™ Therapy
Four clinical sites in the U.S. have completed required training and are certified to provide novel therapy to patients using the NovoTTF-100A System™; three additional clinical sites planned by year end.
2-Dec-2011 9:00 AM EST
Professor Zvi Ram Presents Phase III Recurrent Glioblastoma Survival and Quality of Life Data from First Pivotal Study of NovoTTF-100A
Data presented today from a pivotal, phase III randomized clinical trial for patients with recurrent glioblastoma tumors suggest that Tumor Treating Fields (TTF) therapy may increase median survival time and improve quality of life scores compared...
19-Nov-2010 1:00 PM EST
Successful Phase III Clinical Trial Results Reported for NovoCure’s Novel Medical Device for Treatment of Recurrent Glioblastoma
Data from the first phase III clinical trial of NovoCure’s NovoTTF device for treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) were presented today as a late breaking abstract during the Neuro-Oncology session at the American Society of...
4-Jun-2010 4:00 PM EDT
NovoCure, Ltd., Announces the Closing of a Financial Round
Company initiates clinical trial for patients with newly-diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).
28-Sep-2009 9:00 AM EDT
