St. Helier, Jersey – Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced that a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI) finds treatment with Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) mediated cell disruption activates the immune system and...

Add to Favorites

Four clinical sites in the U.S. have completed required training and are certified to provide novel therapy to patients using the NovoTTF-100A System™; three additional clinical sites planned by year end.

Add to Favorites

Data presented today from a pivotal, phase III randomized clinical trial for patients with recurrent glioblastoma tumors suggest that Tumor Treating Fields (TTF) therapy may increase median survival time and improve quality of life scores compared...

Add to Favorites

Data from the first phase III clinical trial of NovoCure’s NovoTTF device for treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) were presented today as a late breaking abstract during the Neuro-Oncology session at the American Society of...

Add to Favorites

Company initiates clinical trial for patients with newly-diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

Add to Favorites