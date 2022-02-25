NovoCure
New Data Finds Tumor Treating Fields Initiates Downstream Anti-Tumor Response

St. Helier, Jersey – Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced that a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI) finds treatment with Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) mediated cell disruption activates the immune system and...
Novocure™ Establishes Initial Clinical Centers of Excellence for Treatment of Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme with Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields)™ Therapy

Four clinical sites in the U.S. have completed required training and are certified to provide novel therapy to patients using the NovoTTF-100A System™; three additional clinical sites planned by year end.
Professor Zvi Ram Presents Phase III Recurrent Glioblastoma Survival and Quality of Life Data from First Pivotal Study of NovoTTF-100A

Data presented today from a pivotal, phase III randomized clinical trial for patients with recurrent glioblastoma tumors suggest that Tumor Treating Fields (TTF) therapy may increase median survival time and improve quality of life scores compared...
Successful Phase III Clinical Trial Results Reported for NovoCure’s Novel Medical Device for Treatment of Recurrent Glioblastoma

Data from the first phase III clinical trial of NovoCure’s NovoTTF device for treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) were presented today as a late breaking abstract during the Neuro-Oncology session at the American Society of...
NovoCure, Ltd., Announces the Closing of a Financial Round

Company initiates clinical trial for patients with newly-diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).
