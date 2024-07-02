New Brunswick, NJ USA

Spotlight on Sarcoma, “the Forgotten Cancer”

Sarcomas are a rare and diverse group of cancers that arise in the bones and soft tissues, often referred to as 'the forgotten cancer.' Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health expert Dr. Adam Berger shares more information on the disease...
A $6.3 Million Endowed Directorship at Rutgers Cancer Institute Recognizes Visionary Oncology Leader

Bolstered by $6.3 million raised in donations, the Rutgers Board of Governors today approved the establishment of the William Hait Endowed Directorship at Rutgers Cancer Institute. Moving forward, the director of Rutgers Cancer Institute will be...
The Bristol-Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital and Rutgers Cancer Institute dedicate new Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Program

The Bristol-Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital (BMSCH) at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) and Rutgers Cancer Institute recently dedicated the new Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Program recognizing the many...
Immunotherapy Continues to Shape the future of Cancer Treatment

Immunotherapy, a type of cancer treatment that uses a person’s own immune system to attack cancer cells, is continuing to transform cancer treatment and care.
The LGBTQ+ Community is Disproportionately Burdened by Cancer

Cancer health disparities are differences in cancer burden experienced by members of marginalized communities. As such, discrimination based on gender identity and/or sexual orientation contributes to cancer disparities today. While data about...
Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health Set to Unveil Extensive, New Cancer Research Findings at 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Clinicians and scientists from Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health will lead sessions and present their latest discoveries from their innovative cancer research program at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual...
Skin-Saving Solutions: The Power of Radiotherapy for Treating Skin Cancers

Skin Brachytherapy, also called radiation seed therapy, offers a non-invasive radiation therapy solution to complement or replace surgery for certain skin cancers. ﻿Rajesh V. Iyer, MD, is a radiation oncologist at RWJBarnabas Health and chairman...
Honoring Oncology Nurses at the State’s Only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center

Three nurses have been named recipients of Rutgers Cancer Institute’s ‘Oncology Nursing Excellence Awards’ during Nurses Week this year. This year’s award recipients were named during the annual Elizabeth Gibby Osborne Lecture.
HPV Awareness Day: Expert Available for Comment on Importance of HPV Vaccination for Cancer Prevention

Expert Commentary: Insights into Cancer Mutation Patterns

Expert from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey available for comment on FDA approval for NALIRIFOX: a new first-line treatment for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer

Experts Available for Comment during Blood Cancer Awareness Month

Include HPV Vaccination in your Back-to-School Routine: Expert Available for Comment

Enhancing Education for Care of Rare Pancreas Tumor

Oncology Nurses from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey share more on enhancing education for the care of patients with insulinoma, which will be presented as a poster at the ONS Annual Congress in San Antonio, Texas.
Expert Available for Comment on E-cigarette use for Take Down Tobacco Day of Action

Cancer Prevention Experts Provide Top Tips for Reducing Cancer Risk

Elisa V. Bandera, MD, PhD and Carolyn J. Heckman, PhD, co-leaders of the Cancer Prevention and Control Research Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state’s only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-Designated Comprehensive Cancer...
About

As New Jersey’s only National Cancer Institute (NCI) – designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute's team of internationally recognized physicians and researchers is driven by a singular focus and mission, to help individuals fight cancer. Through the transformation of laboratory discoveries into clinical practice, we target cancer with precision medicine, immunotherapy and clinical trials and provide the most advanced, comprehensive, and compassionate world-class cancer care to adults and children. This mission is being accomplished in partnership with RWJBarnabas Health. Rutgers Cancer Institute physicians and scientists work side by side to make sure the most sophisticated treatments are delivered to our patients quickly and safely - the future of cancer treatments today.

The coveted NCI Comprehensive Cancer Center designation, awarded to only an elite group of such centers nationwide, is granted competitively to institutions characterized by their scientific leadership, resources, and the depth and breadth of an outstanding track record of research discoveries in basic, clinical, and population science as well as the ability to translate these discoveries to benefit cancer patients. To gain a Comprehensive Cancer Center designation, the highest ranking given by the NCI, a center must meet rigorous criteria in cancer care, research, prevention and education and demonstrate an added depth and breadth of research, as well as substantial transdisciplinary research that bridges these scientific areas. Rutgers Cancer Institute operates as a consortium cancer center between Rutgers University, Princeton University, and the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, as identified by the NCI. Rutgers Cancer Institute brings together the top cancer researchers and clinicians throughout New Jersey to apply the latest technologies, therapies, and approaches to improve cancer diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.

