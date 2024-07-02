As New Jersey’s only National Cancer Institute (NCI) – designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute's team of internationally recognized physicians and researchers is driven by a singular focus and mission, to help individuals fight cancer. Through the transformation of laboratory discoveries into clinical practice, we target cancer with precision medicine, immunotherapy and clinical trials and provide the most advanced, comprehensive, and compassionate world-class cancer care to adults and children. This mission is being accomplished in partnership with RWJBarnabas Health. Rutgers Cancer Institute physicians and scientists work side by side to make sure the most sophisticated treatments are delivered to our patients quickly and safely - the future of cancer treatments today.

The coveted NCI Comprehensive Cancer Center designation, awarded to only an elite group of such centers nationwide, is granted competitively to institutions characterized by their scientific leadership, resources, and the depth and breadth of an outstanding track record of research discoveries in basic, clinical, and population science as well as the ability to translate these discoveries to benefit cancer patients. To gain a Comprehensive Cancer Center designation, the highest ranking given by the NCI, a center must meet rigorous criteria in cancer care, research, prevention and education and demonstrate an added depth and breadth of research, as well as substantial transdisciplinary research that bridges these scientific areas. Rutgers Cancer Institute operates as a consortium cancer center between Rutgers University, Princeton University, and the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, as identified by the NCI. Rutgers Cancer Institute brings together the top cancer researchers and clinicians throughout New Jersey to apply the latest technologies, therapies, and approaches to improve cancer diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.