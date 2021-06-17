Our News on Newswise
Saint Louis University Student Searches for Possible Origins of Life on Saturn’s Largest Moon
Chemistry grad student Steven Skaggs was recently selected for funding by the Future Investigators in NASA Earth and Space Science and Technology (FINESST) program.
Saint Louis University Successfully Completes Academic Year Amid Pandemic
Saint Louis University has successfully wrapped up its 2020-2021 academic year — one that brought unprecedented challenges due to a global pandemic — without having to suspend its commitment to mostly in-person classes, entirely in-person labs...
$1 Million Gift Supports Future Endowed Chair in School of Medicine’s Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Department
Saint Louis University has announced that School of Medicine researcher and faculty member Abdul Waheed, Ph.D., has made a gift of $1 million in support of the school’s biochemistry and molecular biology department and Accelerating Excellence: The...
SLU Study Finds Lower Dementia Risk in Adult Patients with Tdap Vaccinations
Research from Saint Louis University finds that adult patients who have received a Tdap vaccination have a 42% lower risk for dementia, compared with patients who are not vaccinated.
Donald and Nancy Ross Support SLU’s Chaifetz Center for Entrepreneurship With $1 Million Gift
Saint Louis University has announced that Donald and Nancy Ross have made a $1 million gift to the University in support of the Chaifetz Center for Entrepreneurship and Accelerating Excellence: The Campaign for Saint Louis University.
Deli Star and Saint Louis University Announce Strategic Partnership
Deli Star offers SLU students learning opportunities and hands-on experience at its Food Discovery Center. The partnership will commence July 1, 2021.
SLU Receives $500,000 Grant to Create a Faculty Position in Robotics and Autonomous Systems for a New, Early-Career, Female Professor
Saint Louis University was awarded a $500,000 grant from the Clare Boothe Luce program of the Henry Luce Foundation to create a tenure-track assistant professor position in Robotics and Autonomous Systems for a new, early-career, female faculty...
Zadie Smith to Receive 2021 St. Louis Literary Award
The Saint Louis University Library Associates have announced the selection of British author Zadie Smith as the recipient of the 2021 St. Louis Literary Award.
SLU Expert Offers 7 Tips to Maintain a Healthy Gut
16-Feb-2021 2:15 PM EST
SLU Professor Deems Nobel Prize the “Oscars” of Chemistry, Can Weigh-in on Significance of Winners’ Discoveries
6-Oct-2020 5:10 PM EDT
OK Boomer Not OK, Nor Backed by Research, says @SLU_Official psychologist
2-Dec-2019 4:15 PM EST
[email protected], a @slusom pediatric professor, explains how he backs up his pro-vaccination views by participating in vaccine trials at SLU's Center for Vaccine Development
29-Apr-2019 5:05 PM EDT
Biden expert and VP legal scholar available for comment and expertise on campaign.
24-Apr-2019 4:05 PM EDT
SLU Expert Discusses Future of Testing and Treating Chlorine Gas Attacks
Future answers to quickly testing and treating those who may have been exposed to chlorine gas may lie in chlorinated lipids, says a Saint Louis University professor.
18-Apr-2018 2:25 PM EDT
Falls Researcher Breaks Ankle
A Saint Louis University nursing professor who studies the debilitating impact of falls became the victim of her own scholarship in August, when she slipped and broke her ankle. She shares lessons learned.
28-Feb-2017 4:05 PM EST
@SLU_official Prof Optimistic @TheJusticeDept Police Force Database Further Understanding of Complex Problem
14-Oct-2016 3:05 PM EDTSee All Experts