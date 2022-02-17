Irvine, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 — The University of California, Irvine has become a founding member of Voice of Intercollegiate Esports to take an active role in shaping the higher education esports ecosystem. As a member of VOICE, UCI will join...

Irvine, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 — Wearable activity trackers are not only popular with consumers but also commonly employed by clinicians for both real-time and remote monitoring of patients’ physical fitness. When these devices are used as...

Irvine, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 – In a scientific first, researchers at the University of California, Irvine have discovered fundamental mechanisms by which the hippocampus region of the brain organizes memories into sequences and how this can be...

Irvine, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 — The University of California, Irvine today announced the launch of the Institute for Precision Health, an endeavor that marries UCI’s powerhouse health sciences, engineering, machine learning, artificial...

Irvine, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 — In a new Nature Astronomy study, an international team led by astrophysicists from the University of California, Irvine and Pomona College report how, when tiny galaxies collide with bigger ones, the bigger galaxies...

UCI-led study investigates effects of air pollution exposure on ovarian function Results from the study support possible links between air pollution exposure and additional adverse health outcomes in women, from cardiovascular disease and...

Irvine, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 — New research from the University of California, Irvine reveals that sex differences in learning and memory mechanisms are triggered by biological events occurring during puberty. Findings show prepubescent female...

Irvine, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 — Antihistamines may provide relief for the millions of people suffering from the painful, debilitating symptoms of long COVID-19 that impair daily functioning. That’s the conclusion of a case report on the...

