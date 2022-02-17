Irvine, CA USA

UCI becomes founding member of collegiate esports leadership group

Irvine, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 — The University of California, Irvine has become a founding member of Voice of Intercollegiate Esports to take an active role in shaping the higher education esports ecosystem. As a member of VOICE, UCI will join...
UCI-led team helps standardize collection, reporting of wearable activity trackers’ data

Irvine, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 — Wearable activity trackers are not only popular with consumers but also commonly employed by clinicians for both real-time and remote monitoring of patients’ physical fitness. When these devices are used as...
UCI team uncovers key brain mechanisms for organizing memories in time

Irvine, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 – In a scientific first, researchers at the University of California, Irvine have discovered fundamental mechanisms by which the hippocampus region of the brain organizes memories into sequences and how this can be...
UCI announces launch of Institute for Precision Health

Irvine, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 — The University of California, Irvine today announced the launch of the Institute for Precision Health, an endeavor that marries UCI’s powerhouse health sciences, engineering, machine learning, artificial...
UCI scientists discover how galaxies can exist without dark matter

Irvine, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 — In a new Nature Astronomy study, an international team led by astrophysicists from the University of California, Irvine and Pomona College report how, when tiny galaxies collide with bigger ones, the bigger galaxies...
Research Alert: UCI-led study investigates effects of air pollution exposure on ovarian function

UCI-led study investigates effects of air pollution exposure on ovarian function Results from the study support possible links between air pollution exposure and additional adverse health outcomes in women, from cardiovascular disease and...
UCI study reveals neurobiological processes occurring during puberty that trigger sex differences in learning and memory

Irvine, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 — New research from the University of California, Irvine reveals that sex differences in learning and memory mechanisms are triggered by biological events occurring during puberty. Findings show prepubescent female...
Antihistamines show promise in treating long COVID-19 symptoms, UCI case report says

Irvine, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 — Antihistamines may provide relief for the millions of people suffering from the painful, debilitating symptoms of long COVID-19 that impair daily functioning. That’s the conclusion of a case report on the...
Our Experts on Newswise

Dr. Karen L. Edwards, UCI professor available to comment on a wide range of topics in public health

7-Feb-2022 4:05 PM EST

Bernadette Boden-Albala, MPH, DrPH, Director and Founding Dean of the University of California, Irvine’s future School of Population and Public Health available to comment on a wide range of topics related to health disparities

Dean Boden-Albala is an internationally recognized expert in the social epidemiology of COVID-19, stroke, and cardiovascular disease. Over the past 15 years, her robust research portfolio has focused on defining and intervening on social...
4-Feb-2022 4:05 PM EST

What’s next: The ‘Great Resignation’

On Jan. 4, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary. The numbers are staggering: 4.5 million workers quit or changed their jobs in November 2021, the highest number ever recorded in one month....
2-Feb-2022 2:25 PM EST

Dr. Lisa Grant Ludwig, natural disasters expert and UCI professor and chair of the Department of Population Health and Disease Prevention, available to comment on Oklahoma earthquakes

2-Feb-2022 1:05 PM EST

Dr. Dylan Roby, UCI visiting professor of health, society and behavior, is available to comment on vaccine mandates, healthcare policy and reform.

22-Oct-2021 4:45 PM EDT

Dr. Suellen Hopfer, UCI professor of public health and expert on social media and misinformation, available to comment on Facebook whistleblower leak

5-Oct-2021 12:25 PM EDT

Dr. Karen L. Edwards, UCI professor and chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, available to comment on U.S. lifting restrictions for vaccinated international travelers

20-Sep-2021 5:10 PM EDT

What you need to know about the delta variant

23-Aug-2021 3:55 PM EDT

About

Founded in 1965, University of California, Irvine is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 30,000 students and offers 192 degree programs. Located in one of the world’s safest and most economically vibrant communities, it’s Orange County’s second-largest employer, contributing $4.8 billion annually to the local economy.

