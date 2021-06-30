Researchers have developed a software tool that identify the regulators of genes. The system leverages a machine learning algorithm to predict which transcription factors are most likely to be active in individual cells.

Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago are offering free rapid diagnostic testing for COVID-19 in vulnerable Chicago communities and performing genomic sequencing on the samples to identify variants.

The Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching is the nation’s highest honor for STEM teachers.

Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago have successfully used graphene — one of the strongest, thinnest known materials — to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in laboratory experiments.

Working with graduate and undergraduate students as well as community members in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood, a new digital research and curricular project led by University of Illinois Chicago professors chronicles almost 200 years of history...

The University of Illinois Chicago, Chicago’s only public research university, is the recipient of a $40 million donation from philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott. It is the largest gift from an individual in school history.

A discovery from researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago may lead to new treatments for individuals who suffer from alcohol use disorder and depression. The study, “Transcriptomics identifies STAT3 as a key regulator of hippocampal gene...

