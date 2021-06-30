Chicago, IL USA

Machine learning algorithm predicts how genes are regulated in individual cells

Researchers have developed a software tool that identify the regulators of genes. The system leverages a machine learning algorithm to predict which transcription factors are most likely to be active in individual cells.
Survey Measures Whites’, Blacks’ Views on American Identity, Guns, Political Violence

Finds considerable disagreement on the use of violence in certain settings
Next-generation sequencing of community-based COVID-19 samples to detect emerging variants

Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago are offering free rapid diagnostic testing for COVID-19 in vulnerable Chicago communities and performing genomic sequencing on the samples to identify variants.
College of Education Ph.D Student Named Presidential Award Finalist for Science Teaching

The Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching is the nation’s highest honor for STEM teachers.
‘Wonder material’ can be used to detect COVID-19 quickly, accurately

Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago have successfully used graphene — one of the strongest, thinnest known materials — to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in laboratory experiments.
UIC Project Details History of Urban Displacement in Chicago’s Uptown Neighborhood

Working with graduate and undergraduate students as well as community members in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood, a new digital research and curricular project led by University of Illinois Chicago professors chronicles almost 200 years of history...
UIC Receives $40M Donation, The Largest Single Gift in School History, From Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

The University of Illinois Chicago, Chicago’s only public research university, is the recipient of a $40 million donation from philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott. It is the largest gift from an individual in school history.
UIC Research Identifies Potential Pathways to Treating Alcohol Use Disorder, Depression

A discovery from researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago may lead to new treatments for individuals who suffer from alcohol use disorder and depression. The study, “Transcriptomics identifies STAT3 as a key regulator of hippocampal gene...
Our Experts on Newswise

UIC students breaking down stereotypes about young Black men

A group at the University of Illinois Chicago is on a mission to break down stereotypes of who young Black men are and what they’re capable of. We Are Men (WAM) is a program at UIC’s Jane Addams College of Social Work.
22-Apr-2021 3:55 PM EDT

How to keep employees motivated post-pandemic

As COVID-19 lockdowns and quarantines are lifted, businesses are now faced with the challenge of how to keep their employees who are returning to work motivated and engaged.
11-Mar-2021 11:15 AM EST

How to shift from confrontation to negotiation in 2021

Research suggests that as businesses become more global — with mergers, acquisitions and partnerships — it’s increasingly important to understand the nuances of the entire negotiation process.
17-Feb-2021 10:10 AM EST

Researcher Available to Talk to the Media about Sexual Harassment and Assault in Academic Fieldwork

8-Jan-2018 4:30 PM EST

Manual of Style for Crowdfunding; Expert on Pitch Success Secrets

27-Jun-2017 9:10 AM EDT

Chicago Researcher Investigates Survivors of Violence

21-Feb-2017 10:05 AM EST

Book Looks at How ‘Gayby Boomers’ Are Aging

In “Queer Aging: The Gayby Boomers and a New Frontier for Gerontology” (Oxford Press, 2016), Jesus Ramirez-Valles, professor and head of community health sciences in the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Public Health, makes it clear...
1-Sep-2016 9:00 AM EDT

Father's Day Expert: Strengthening Relationships Between Fathers and Their Children

2-Jun-2016 8:00 AM EDT

About

The University of Illinois Chicago is a major research university located in the heart of one of the world’s greatest cities. UIC is Chicago’s largest and only public research university with more than 30,000 students, and an integral part of the educational, technological and cultural fabric of Chicago. UIC is recognized as one of the most ethnically rich and culturally diverse universities in America. With 15 academic colleges in all, including seven health science colleges, UIC prepares professionals in all areas of study and contributes to the economic development of Chicago and the state of Illinois.

The University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System provides comprehensive care, education and research to the people of Illinois and beyond. The UI Health System includes a 495-bed tertiary hospital; the University of Illinois at Chicago Colleges of Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Nursing, Applied Health Sciences, School of Public Health and the Jane Addams College of Social Work; 23 outpatient clinics located in Chicago; 13 federally qualified health centers throughout the city; and Colleges of Medicine and affiliated health care facilities in Urbana, Peoria and Rockford.

Contacts

Sherri McGinnis Gonzalez
Senior Exec. Director, Public Affairs

 smcginn@uic.edu

312-996-2398

Jeff Boynés
Research Editor/Assoc. Director
Education, Business, Social Work

 jboynes@uic.edu

312-413-8702

Jacqueline Carey
Director, Public Affairs
Hospital, Health Sciences, Engineering

 jmcarey@uic.edu

312-996-8277

Brian Flood
Associate Director, News Bureau
social sciences and humanities

 bflood@uic.edu

312-996-7681

Carlos Sadovi
Associate Director, News Bureau

 csadovi@uic.edu

312-731-8845

Lori Botterman
Associate Director

 lbott@uic.edu

Judith Meza Vazquez
Assistant to the Vice Chancellor of Public and Government Affairs

 jmeza@uic.edu

(312) 996-8165

Test Pio-Premier

 thom@newswise.com

