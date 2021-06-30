Our News on Newswise
Machine learning algorithm predicts how genes are regulated in individual cells
Researchers have developed a software tool that identify the regulators of genes. The system leverages a machine learning algorithm to predict which transcription factors are most likely to be active in individual cells.
Survey Measures Whites’, Blacks’ Views on American Identity, Guns, Political Violence
Finds considerable disagreement on the use of violence in certain settings
Next-generation sequencing of community-based COVID-19 samples to detect emerging variants
Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago are offering free rapid diagnostic testing for COVID-19 in vulnerable Chicago communities and performing genomic sequencing on the samples to identify variants.
College of Education Ph.D Student Named Presidential Award Finalist for Science Teaching
The Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching is the nation’s highest honor for STEM teachers.
‘Wonder material’ can be used to detect COVID-19 quickly, accurately
Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago have successfully used graphene — one of the strongest, thinnest known materials — to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in laboratory experiments.
UIC Project Details History of Urban Displacement in Chicago’s Uptown Neighborhood
Working with graduate and undergraduate students as well as community members in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood, a new digital research and curricular project led by University of Illinois Chicago professors chronicles almost 200 years of history...
UIC Receives $40M Donation, The Largest Single Gift in School History, From Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
The University of Illinois Chicago, Chicago’s only public research university, is the recipient of a $40 million donation from philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott. It is the largest gift from an individual in school history.
UIC Research Identifies Potential Pathways to Treating Alcohol Use Disorder, Depression
A discovery from researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago may lead to new treatments for individuals who suffer from alcohol use disorder and depression. The study, “Transcriptomics identifies STAT3 as a key regulator of hippocampal gene...
UIC students breaking down stereotypes about young Black men
A group at the University of Illinois Chicago is on a mission to break down stereotypes of who young Black men are and what they’re capable of.
We Are Men (WAM) is a program at UIC’s Jane Addams College of Social Work.
How to keep employees motivated post-pandemic
As COVID-19 lockdowns and quarantines are lifted, businesses are now faced with the challenge of how to keep their employees who are returning to work motivated and engaged.
How to shift from confrontation to negotiation in 2021
Research suggests that as businesses become more global — with mergers, acquisitions and partnerships — it’s increasingly important to understand the nuances of the entire negotiation process.
Researcher Available to Talk to the Media about Sexual Harassment and Assault in Academic Fieldwork
Manual of Style for Crowdfunding; Expert on Pitch Success Secrets
Chicago Researcher Investigates Survivors of Violence
Book Looks at How ‘Gayby Boomers’ Are Aging
In “Queer Aging: The Gayby Boomers and a New Frontier for Gerontology” (Oxford Press, 2016), Jesus Ramirez-Valles, professor and head of community health sciences in the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Public Health, makes it clear...
Father's Day Expert: Strengthening Relationships Between Fathers and Their Children
See All Experts