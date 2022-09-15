Dr. Alayna Park is an expert in youth mental health and behavioral health, evidence-based psychotherapies, mental health literacy, and mental health disparities. She completed her Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and her predoctoral internship at the VA Long Beach Healthcare System. A licensed clinical psychologist and an assistant professor of psychology at the University of Oregon, her research is driven by the goal of improving the accessibility, quality, and effectiveness of mental health services. She is particularly interested in re-designing, disseminating, and implementing evidence-based mental health programs for diverse and dynamic school and community mental health settings. Dr. Park has published more than 30 scientific papers on the topics of clinical decision-making, racial and ethnic mental health disparities, and the dissemination and implementation of evidence-based psychotherapies. Her work has been recognized with awards from the Association of Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies (ABCT), Delaware Project, Society of Clinical Child and Adolescent Psychology (SCCAP), Society of Implementation Research Collaboration (SIRC) and Society for a Science of Clinical Psychology (SSCP).