Dr. Andiara Schwingel is an Associate Professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Community Health at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she directs the Aging and Diversity Lab (ADL), and teaches in the area of aging, women’s health, and global health. Her research inform public health policy and practice that can lead to healthier communities. For the past fifteen years, she studies ways to improve the health of underserved populations through community health programs that are both culturally-sensitive and sustainable. Underserved populations, such as US Latino immigrants, older adults, and rural dwellers, are often at the highest risk for developing chronic diseases. Her research is grounded in interdisciplinary collaborations (local and international), mixed-method approaches, and community engagement. Over the years, ADL has been the home and place of reference for research to many students, including underrepresented minorities.