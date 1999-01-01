Anne Marie Knott, MBA, PhD

Washington University in St. Louis

Robert and Barbara Frick Professor of Business

Expertise: Entreprenershipbusiness strategyInnovation

Knott's research examines the optimal environment and policies (economic, industrial and firm) for innovation, and is best summarized in her book, How Innovation Really Works (March 2017). This interest stems from issues arising during an earlier career in defense electronics at Hughes Aircraft Company.

