Knott's research examines the optimal environment and policies (economic, industrial and firm) for innovation, and is best summarized in her book, How Innovation Really Works (March 2017). This interest stems from issues arising during an earlier career in defense electronics at Hughes Aircraft Company.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
The organizational routines factor market paradox
|
341
|
2003
|
Entrepreneurial risk and market entry
|
327
|
2006
|
Is failure good?
|
224
|
2005
|
Persistent heterogeneity and sustainable innovation
|
203
|
2003
|
On the strategic accumulation of intangible assets
|
203
|
2003
|
The dynamic value of hierarchy
|
168
|
2001
|
Exploration and exploitation as complements
|
153
|
2002
|
R&D/returns causality: Absorptive capacity or organizational IQ
|
118
|
2008
|
Spillover asymmetry and why it matters
|
91
|
2009
|
Nirvana efficiency: a comparative test of residual claims and routines
|
90
|
1999
|
Firm R&D behavior and evolving technology in established industries
|
63
|
2009
|
Time to exit: Rational, behavioral, and organizational delays
|
53
|
2015
|
The trillion-dollar R&D fix
|
50
|
2012
|
Redesigning routines for replication
|
31
|
2015
|
Outside CEOs and innovation
|
28
|
2018
|
HOW INNOVATION REALLY WORKS: USING THE TRILLION-DOLLAR RD FIX TO DRIVE GROWTH
|
23
|
2017
|
Improving consistency and quality of service delivery: implications for the addiction treatment field
|
23
|
2008
|
Does competition increase innovation? New evidence from old industries
|
22
|
2003
|
Equity stakes and exit: An experimental approach to decomposing exit delay
|
21
|
2017
|
Measuring innovation
|
20
|
2015