April Schantz, assistant professor, teaches group/team dynamics, industrial psychology, and research methods. April D. Schantz, Ph. D., completed her studies in Industrial-Organizational Psychology with a minor in Quantitative Methods from Florida International University. Her research focuses on action- or performance-based teams (i.e., crisis response, elite sports, musicians) and health and well-being outcomes for those employed in high stress industries. Published work has appeared in the Journal of Workplace Behavioral Health, Work & Stress, and The Industrial-Organizational Psychologist, as well as a book chapter, “Collective Fit for Emergency Response Teams”. In progress research usually includes interdisciplinary projects and project collaborations with local organizations. Students with an interest in Occupational Health Psychology (OHP) or high-reliability teams should consider applying for consideration as a research member in Dr. Schantz’ lab. Previous courses lead by Dr. Schantz have included Organizational Psychology, Senior Seminar (Psychology), and Research Methods. She is also involved in student groups (e.g., mini-lectures, brown-bag workshops) to encourage students in developing their core research methodology and to explore alternative methods and designs, as well as practical application of work-related skills (e.g., resume building workshops). She is an active member of Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP), Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), Interdisciplinary Network for Group Research (INGRoup), Academy of Management - Research Methods Division (AOM-RM), and Faculty Advisor for the UWF SHRM Student Group.