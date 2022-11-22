Benjamin Yankson joined the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany in 2019 as assistant professor, Cybersecurity. Dr. Yankson holds more than 15 years’ experience in various technical leadership roles in information technology security within the healthcare and education industries. He is the former application manager, Critical Care Information System for the province of Ontario’s (CritiCall Ontario), Canada. His research focuses on IoT Security, Privacy, Cybersecurity Threat and Risk Assessment, Security Auditing/Compliance, and Digital Forensics. In addition, he has served as a reviewer and TPC member of several conferences.