Benjamin Yankson joined the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany in 2019 as assistant professor, Cybersecurity. Dr. Yankson holds more than 15 years’ experience in various technical leadership roles in information technology security within the healthcare and education industries. He is the former application manager, Critical Care Information System for the province of Ontario’s (CritiCall Ontario), Canada. His research focuses on IoT Security, Privacy, Cybersecurity Threat and Risk Assessment, Security Auditing/Compliance, and Digital Forensics. In addition, he has served as a reviewer and TPC member of several conferences.
"Identity theft is a growing concern for parents and children. You could have a case where his date of birth is posted, the school he's attending is posted, his name is posted, and if an attacker or a person with malicious intent gets a hold of this infor
