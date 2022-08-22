Chenyang Lu is Director, Cyber-Physical Systems Laboratory (CPSL) at the McKelvey School of Engineering, Washington University in St. Louis. He uses innovations in artificial intelligence and Internet of Things to transform health care and cyber-physical systems. He is using FitBit technology to help improve outcomes for both medical professionals and patients, alike. Lu's work is highly influential; He is the recipient of a 2022 Test of Time Award from the ACM Conference on Embedded Networked Sensor Systems (SenSys), the flagship conference on the Internet of Things (IoT). This award recognizes papers that are at least 10 years old and have had a longstanding impact on the field. Lu is also the current Editor-in-Chief of ACM Transactions on Cyber-Physical Systems. He is a fellow both of ACM and IEEE.