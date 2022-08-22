Chenyang Lu is Director, Cyber-Physical Systems Laboratory (CPSL) at the McKelvey School of Engineering, Washington University in St. Louis. He uses innovations in artificial intelligence and Internet of Things to transform health care and cyber-physical systems. He is using FitBit technology to help improve outcomes for both medical professionals and patients, alike. Lu's work is highly influential; He is the recipient of a 2022 Test of Time Award from the ACM Conference on Embedded Networked Sensor Systems (SenSys), the flagship conference on the Internet of Things (IoT). This award recognizes papers that are at least 10 years old and have had a longstanding impact on the field. Lu is also the current Editor-in-Chief of ACM Transactions on Cyber-Physical Systems. He is a fellow both of ACM and IEEE.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Smart Actuation for End-Edge Industrial Control Systems
|
2022
|
Predicting Intraoperative Hypoxemia with Hybrid Inference Sequence Autoencoder Networks
|
2022
|
Self-explaining Hierarchical Model for Intraoperative Time Series
|
2022
|
4,300 steps per day prior to surgery are associated with improved outcomes after pancreatectomy
|
2022
|
Perioperative Predictions with Interpretable Latent Representation
|
2022
|
Parallel Real-Time Scheduling
|
2022
|
Adaptive edge offloading for image classification under rate limit
|
2022
|
Multi-Task Learning for Randomized Controlled Trials: A Case Study on Predicting Depression with Wearable Data
|
2022
|
Predicting Post-Operative Complications with Wearables: A Case Study with Patients Undergoing Pancreatic Surgery
|
2022
|
Temporal associations between EHR-derived workload, burnout, and errors: a prospective cohort study
|
2
|
2022
|
Cross-trial prediction of depression remission using problem-solving therapy: A machine learning approach
|
2022
|
Personalized surgical transfusion risk prediction using machine learning to guide preoperative type and screen orders
|
2
|
2022
|
A Survey on Network Security for Cyber–Physical Systems: From Threats to Resilient Design
|
2022
|
HiPAL: A Deep Framework for Physician Burnout Prediction Using Activity Logs in Electronic Health Records
|
1
|
2022
|
Continuous real-time prediction of surgical case duration using a modular artificial neural network
|
5
|
2022
|
RT-TEE: Real-time System Availability for Cyber-physical Systems using ARM TrustZone
|
3
|
2022
|
Predicting physician burnout using clinical activity logs: model performance and lessons learned
|
5
|
2022
|
Optimal Dynamic Transmission Scheduling for Wireless Networked Control Systems
|
2
|
2022
|
Cyber-Physical Systems
|
2022
|
Real-time edge classification: Optimal offloading under token bucket constraints
|
4
|
2021
An interdisciplinary team built a multitask machine learning model for randomized controlled trials of the efficacy of certain depression treatments on individuals.
13-Sep-2022 01:45:20 PM EDT
Chenyang Lu at the McKelvey School of Engineering is evaluating the potential use of artificial intelligence to benefit patients’ health — and doctors’ well-being.
22-Aug-2022 04:05:33 PM EDT