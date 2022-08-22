Chenyang Lu, PhD

Washington University in St. Louis

Fullgraf Professor of Computer Science & Engineering

Expertise: Internet of ThingsWearable technologiesCyber-physical systemsArtificial Inteligencemachine learning in health

Chenyang Lu is Director, Cyber-Physical Systems Laboratory (CPSL) at the McKelvey School of Engineering, Washington University in St. Louis. He uses innovations in artificial intelligence and Internet of Things to transform health care and cyber-physical systems. He is using FitBit technology to help improve outcomes for both medical professionals and patients, alike. 

Lu's work is highly influential; He is the recipient of a 2022 Test of Time Award from the ACM Conference on Embedded Networked Sensor Systems (SenSys), the flagship conference on the Internet of Things (IoT). This award recognizes papers that are at least 10 years old and have had a longstanding impact on the field.

Lu is also the current Editor-in-Chief of ACM Transactions on Cyber-Physical Systems. He is a fellow both of ACM and IEEE.

Smart Actuation for End-Edge Industrial Control Systems

2022

Predicting Intraoperative Hypoxemia with Hybrid Inference Sequence Autoencoder Networks

2022

Self-explaining Hierarchical Model for Intraoperative Time Series

2022

4,300 steps per day prior to surgery are associated with improved outcomes after pancreatectomy

2022

Perioperative Predictions with Interpretable Latent Representation

2022

Parallel Real-Time Scheduling

2022

Adaptive edge offloading for image classification under rate limit

2022

Multi-Task Learning for Randomized Controlled Trials: A Case Study on Predicting Depression with Wearable Data

2022

Predicting Post-Operative Complications with Wearables: A Case Study with Patients Undergoing Pancreatic Surgery

2022

Temporal associations between EHR-derived workload, burnout, and errors: a prospective cohort study

2

2022

Cross-trial prediction of depression remission using problem-solving therapy: A machine learning approach

2022

Personalized surgical transfusion risk prediction using machine learning to guide preoperative type and screen orders

2

2022

A Survey on Network Security for Cyber–Physical Systems: From Threats to Resilient Design

2022

HiPAL: A Deep Framework for Physician Burnout Prediction Using Activity Logs in Electronic Health Records

1

2022

Continuous real-time prediction of surgical case duration using a modular artificial neural network

5

2022

RT-TEE: Real-time System Availability for Cyber-physical Systems using ARM TrustZone

3

2022

Predicting physician burnout using clinical activity logs: model performance and lessons learned

5

2022

Optimal Dynamic Transmission Scheduling for Wireless Networked Control Systems

2

2022

Cyber-Physical Systems

2022

Real-time edge classification: Optimal offloading under token bucket constraints

4

2021

Personalized prediction of depression treatment outcomes with wearables

An interdisciplinary team built a multitask machine learning model for randomized controlled trials of the efficacy of certain depression treatments on individuals.
13-Sep-2022 01:45:20 PM EDT

Lu studies potential benefits of AI in health care

Chenyang Lu at the McKelvey School of Engineering is evaluating the potential use of artificial intelligence to benefit patients’ health — and doctors’ well-being.
22-Aug-2022 04:05:33 PM EDT

